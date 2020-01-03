Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked to Halifax striker

Ipswich Town have been linked to former Exeter City striker Liam McAlinden. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are said to 'be among a number of Football League clubs chasing' Halifax striker Liam McAlinden.

That's according to website Football Insider, who also report that table-topping League Two side Swindon Town are eyeing a move for the front man.

McAlinden, 26, has scored 10 goals in 20 starts and six substitute appearances for Halifax in the National League this season.

Having moved to the West Yorkshire side from Cheltenham in the summer, his short-term deal expires this weekend and it looks like the former Wolves academy graduate, who had spells at Shrewsbury, Fleetwood, Crawley and Exeter, could be set for a return to the Football League.

The 6ft 1in striker won caps at Under-21 level with both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Paul Lambert's striking options at present consist of James Norwood, Kayden Jackson, Will Keane, Freddie Sears, Jordan Roberts, Aaron Drinan, Ben Folami and Ben Morris.