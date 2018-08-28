Ipswich Town loan trio all eligible to play in FA Cup this weekend

Josh Emmanuel is on loan at Shrewsbury Town this season, having spent last season on loan at Rotherham. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town will allow loan trio Josh Emmanuel, Luke Woolfenden and Ben Morris to feature in the FA Cup for their loan clubs this weekend.

Luke Woolfenden is on loan at Swindon Town. Picture: Dave Evans Luke Woolfenden is on loan at Swindon Town. Picture: Dave Evans

It means the young trio are on season-long loans at Shrewsbury Town, Swindon Town and Forest Green Rovers respectively, but the Blues have the option to recall them all in January should they wish.

If any of them feature in the FA Cup this weekend then they would be Cup-tied for Ipswich come third round weekend (January 5).

Speaking at last week’s Supporters’ Club AGM, academy manager Lee O’Neill said it would be unfair to expect new boss Paul Lambert and his staff to make a judgement on any of the club’s players out on loan just yet.

JOSH EMMANUEL

The 21-year-old right-back has started 12 games at League One side Shrewsbury so far – the Shropshire club having struggled since John Askey replaced Paul Hurst in the hot-seat.

The Shrews host ambitious non-league club Salford City tomorrow afternoon in the FA Cup first round.

Ben Morris is on loan at Forest Green Rovers. Photo: Ross Halls Ben Morris is on loan at Forest Green Rovers. Photo: Ross Halls

LUKE WOOLFENDEN

The 20-year-old defender has started nine games for League Two club Swindon Town and come in for some high praise from experienced manager Phil Brown.

The Robins host Conference North side York City tomorrow.

BEN MORRIS

The 19-year-old striker, who was in the England U19 squad back in the summer, has been limited to just one substitute appearance in League Two for Forest Green Rovers. His three starts were all in the Football League Trophy.

Tristan Nydam is on loan at St Johnstone. Photo: Steve Waller Tristan Nydam is on loan at St Johnstone. Photo: Steve Waller

The Gloucestershire side travel to League One outfit Oxford United tomorrow.

TRISTAN NYDAM

The 19-year-old midfielder, whose loan ends in January, is playing in Scotland for St Johnstone.

The England U19 international finally made his first start for the SPL side last weekend, playing his part in a 1-0 win at Hibernian. Prior to that he had been restricted to just three sub appearances.

AARON DRINAN

Ipswich Town forward Aaron Drinan Picture: ROSS HALLS Ipswich Town forward Aaron Drinan Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Irish striker, on loan at National league side Sutton United, can be recalled at any time due to the fact he is at a non-league club.

He’s been in and out of their team (10 starts and eight substitute appearances).

Is already cup-tied as he scored a dramatic 93rd minute winner in the fourth qualifying round at Wealdstone. Sutton host Slough Town tomorrow.