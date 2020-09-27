Video
Watch! Town’s goals as they make it three out of three with win over Rochdale
27 September, 2020 - 15:00
Archant
Ipswich Town remain top of League One after their 2-0 win over Rochdale at Portman Road on Saturday.
Teddy Bishop and Gwion Edwards were on target for Paul Lambert’s side, who recorded their third 2-0 victory of the league campaign.
Next up for the Blues is a trip to MK Dons next Saturday.
For now.... Enjoy!
