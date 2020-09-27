Video

Watch! Town’s goals as they make it three out of three with win over Rochdale

Ipswich Town remain top of League One after their 2-0 win over Rochdale at Portman Road on Saturday.

The highlights from yesterday's victory over Rochdale as Town made it three wins from three at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.



⚽️ Bishop, Edwards.#itfc pic.twitter.com/QCOdUXzqnn — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) September 27, 2020

Teddy Bishop and Gwion Edwards were on target for Paul Lambert’s side, who recorded their third 2-0 victory of the league campaign.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to MK Dons next Saturday.

For now.... Enjoy!