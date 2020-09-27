E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Watch! Town’s goals as they make it three out of three with win over Rochdale

27 September, 2020 - 15:00
Town go close in the first half with the ball cleared off the line. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town remain top of League One after their 2-0 win over Rochdale at Portman Road on Saturday.

Teddy Bishop and Gwion Edwards were on target for Paul Lambert’s side, who recorded their third 2-0 victory of the league campaign.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to MK Dons next Saturday.

For now.... Enjoy!

