E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Your Posts

Young ITFC players out on loan at non-league clubs. A good or bad thing?

12 March, 2020 - 11:00
Jack Lankester and Harry Wright, both had loans at non-league clubs, while at Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Jack Lankester and Harry Wright, both had loans at non-league clubs, while at Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

There are a surprising number of young Ipswich Town players out on loan - at non-league clubs. Is it such a bad thing? JOE FAIRS thinks not.... We welcome your posts.

Town fan Joe Fairs and his son Teddy - at Portman Road, obviously! Photo: CONTRIBUTEDTown fan Joe Fairs and his son Teddy - at Portman Road, obviously! Photo: CONTRIBUTED

For all the criticism and bad press teams like Manchester City and Chelsea receive for how large their squads are, it may surprise many Ipswich Town fans to know that as a club we currently have more than 10 players out on loan, and there have been more than 10 complete loan spells out of the club earlier in the season.

There are the higher profile loans into the EFL, or to professional clubs abroad (Sweden and Scotland for Aaron Drinan this season), but the vast majority of these loans are into the non-league with the main ones being to Steps 3, 4 and 5.

This has been something the club has looked to do previously, but often it felt as though this was just the first step out of the door for young players who were likely to be released - those players who were getting very limited minutes in the U18s, and unlikely to sign professional contracts.

You may also want to watch:

But since Jack Lankester and Brett McGavin had a very successful spell at Bury Town at the back end of the 2017-18 season these loans seem to have been viewed in a different manner.

There are of course still players out on loan who are very likely to be released in the summer, but the likes of Tommy Smith (Bury Town), Zak Brown (Leiston) and Kai Brown (Recently returned from East Thurrock United) have all signed long term contracts and will have gained vital experience from their spells in men's football.

Ipswich Town are fortunate to have a number of well-run non league clubs on their doorstep, and building mutually beneficial arrangements with regards to loan players is hopefully something that can continue in the interest of everyone over the coming seasons.

- We welcome posts from readers. E-mail mike.bacon@archant.co.uk

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Detectives granted extra time to question man after woman found dead

Forentic teams at the scene in Capel St Mary. Picture: EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE

Boost for region’s food producers as they reap rewards from European trade show

Bea Taylor (left) with Florence Cherruault of the Pickle House at Horecava Picture: LESLEY VAN DIJK

Cruel fraudsters trick elderly woman out of £75,000 life savings

The woman lost £75,000 in telephone fraud to scammers Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Likely case of coronavirus identified at Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has identified a likely case Picture: PAUL GREEN

‘An exciting time’: OrbisEnergy welcomes new recruit

Ian Pease started work this week as the Business Development Manager at the OrbisEnergy centre in Lowestoft. Picture: OrbisEnergy
Drive 24