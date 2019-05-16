Where are Ipswich Town ranked in the top English clubs of the last 50 years?

Ipswich Town are in the top 15 English clubs of the last 50 years, according to Sky Sports.

Liverpool are the top-ranked English club over the last 50 years of football - and Ipswich Town also sit highly in the table.

Sky Sports' 'The Ultimate League' factors in each club's average league position over the past 50 years and includes every outfit that has featured in England's top four tiers for at least 10 seasons during that period.

Liverpool remain England's top club with a remarkable average position of 3.5 over the last half a century, while Arsenal narrowly eclipse Manchester United for second spot and Spurs sit in fourth.

The top 20 of Sky Sports' Ultimate League - the best teams in the country over the past 50 years. Picture: SKY SPORTS The top 20 of Sky Sports' Ultimate League - the best teams in the country over the past 50 years. Picture: SKY SPORTS

But despite a terrible 2018/19 season which saw them relegated to League One having finished rock bottom of the Championship, the Blues sit pretty highly in the table, finishing 13th with an average finishing position of 21.9.

That's two spots higher than old rivals Norwich City, who have an average final position of 22.2.

Of course, the teams will be a league apart in 2019/20, the champion Canaries going up to the Premier League as Town drop to the third tier.