Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Evans rejects third and final QPR bid - of £600k - for Judge

PUBLISHED: 17:09 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 29 July 2019

Alan Judge made his first appearance of pre-season in a goalless draw at Cambridge United on Saturday. Photo: Pagepix

Alan Judge made his first appearance of pre-season in a goalless draw at Cambridge United on Saturday. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has rejected a third and final bid of £600k from QPR for playmaker Alan Judge, reports footballinsider247.

It's understood that the Blues have already knocked back bids of £250k and £450k for the Republic of Ireland international.

Mark Warburton admitted the pursuit of his former Brentford star was 'probably' over at the weekend, with the Hoops having signed former Bournemouth midfielder Marc Pugh.

MORE: Town set to sign Elliott and Norris - A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

This latest report suggest the Loftus Road club made one last attempt to tempt Town to cash in, but have now definitely called time on the deal after being rebuffed again.

Blues boss Paul Lambert revealed last week that Judge had been keen on the chance to talk to QPR. The move would have given the 30-year-old chance to keep his young family at their West London base.

Evans decided to take a firm stance over a key player who only signed a two-year deal in April though.

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Boy airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries after crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

First passenger service run for new dual-power Greater Anglia train

The first new Stadler Flirt train has entered service on the line between Lowestoft and Norwich. Picture; GREATER ANGLIA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Evans rejects third and final QPR bid – of £600k – for Judge

Alan Judge made his first appearance of pre-season in a goalless draw at Cambridge United on Saturday. Photo: Pagepix

Q&A: What “mild-mannered” Suffolk needs from Boris Johnson

Significant investment in keeping the A14 moving is needed in Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Kings of Anglia podcast: Bart on the move, Flynn’s headbutt and a lightning strike

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls discuss Flynn Downes' headbutt and red card at Cambridge United in the latest Kings of Anglia podcast
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists