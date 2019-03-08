Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Evans rejects third and final QPR bid - of £600k - for Judge

Alan Judge made his first appearance of pre-season in a goalless draw at Cambridge United on Saturday. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has rejected a third and final bid of £600k from QPR for playmaker Alan Judge, reports footballinsider247.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It's understood that the Blues have already knocked back bids of £250k and £450k for the Republic of Ireland international.

Mark Warburton admitted the pursuit of his former Brentford star was 'probably' over at the weekend, with the Hoops having signed former Bournemouth midfielder Marc Pugh.

MORE: Town set to sign Elliott and Norris - A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

This latest report suggest the Loftus Road club made one last attempt to tempt Town to cash in, but have now definitely called time on the deal after being rebuffed again.

Blues boss Paul Lambert revealed last week that Judge had been keen on the chance to talk to QPR. The move would have given the 30-year-old chance to keep his young family at their West London base.

Evans decided to take a firm stance over a key player who only signed a two-year deal in April though.