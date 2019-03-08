'We will act strongly' - Town issue statement after 'racist chants' at Luton

Ipswich Town Football Club have released a statement following 'racist chants' at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town have said they are investigating allegations of racist chanting from a section of the club's supporters at Luton Town on Tuesday night.

Just over 1,00 Town fans were in attendance at Kenilworth Road for the Carabao Cup first round clash.

Chants such as 'born in the UK, you'll never sing that' and 'Boris Johnson, he's coming for you' were heard coming from the away end during the tie, with Luton a well-known as multicultural town.

The above was well-discussed on fans' forum TWTD and social media. Digital left-wing newspaper The London Economic published an online story, with the Telegraph then contacting the club for a comment.

"The facts confirm that our supporters are among the best behaved in the country and have been for many years," Town secretary Stuart Hayton told the club website.

"That said, we have been informed of alleged racist chants made by a small number of our fans at Kenilworth Road and we are working with Luton on what is an ongoing matter.

"We have shown in the past that we will act strongly against anyone found to have conducted themselves in an offensive or antisocial manner both at games and with comments on social media and that will remain the club's policy."