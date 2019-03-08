Town's December clash with Coventry moved back

Ipswich Town's trip to Coventry - or actually Birmingham - on December 7 has been moved back to December 8. Picture: PA Archant

Ipswich Town's League One clash with Coventry in December has been moved back a day.

Town were due to make the trip to the Sky Blues - who will be playing at Birmingham's St Andrews Stadium instead of their own Ricoh Arena next season - on Saturday, December 7.

However, the game has been moved back to Sunday, December 8.

Kick-off will remain at 3pm.