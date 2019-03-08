Town's December clash with Coventry moved back
PUBLISHED: 12:24 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 25 June 2019
Ipswich Town's League One clash with Coventry in December has been moved back a day.
Town were due to make the trip to the Sky Blues - who will be playing at Birmingham's St Andrews Stadium instead of their own Ricoh Arena next season - on Saturday, December 7.
However, the game has been moved back to Sunday, December 8.
Kick-off will remain at 3pm.