Town's trip to Oxford is called off

Ipswich Town's trip to Oxford on November 16th has been postponed. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town's trip to Oxford next weekend has been called off, as expected, due to international call-ups.

The table-topping Blues were due to make the trip to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday, November 16, for what looks to be a testing clash against fellow high-flyers - Oxford are currently in fourth spot and are the league's second-highest scorers.

However, as with the Rochdale and Wycombe clashes previously, Town's international commitments have seen the game postponed.

Alan Judge is in the Republic of Ireland squad for their friendly against New Zealand and their deciding European Championship qualifier at home to Denmark, while Armando Dobra will be on international duty for Albania at U19 level.

Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell are also in line to be included in the England U20 squad for games against Portugal and Iceland, with confirmation of their call-ups expected later today or Friday.

With Oxford and Town still involved in cup competitions, a new date has yet to be agreed.

Tickets purchased for the original fixture will be valid for the rearranged date. Town supporters who can't attend that game will have their money refunded providing they return their match ticket to the Club ticket office prior to the rearranged fixture.