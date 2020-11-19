Video

Results: Season so far polls - How do Town fans feel about Lambert, who’s their pick for best player and where will Blues finish?

More than 2,000 fans voted in our Ipswich Town season far polls Picture: ARCHANT Archant

More than 2,000 readers voted in our Ipswich Town season so far polls. Here are the results...

1) Town are third after 11 games, but out of all the cups. Is that....?

It seems one in five Town fans have been pleasantly surprised with the start to the campaign, as 21% of voters said it was ‘Better than I expected.’

The majority of the vote – 66% – went to the ‘About what I expected’ option, with 13% saying the start has been ‘Worse than I expected.’

Of course, the start has eerily mirrored last season - when things started to fall apart from this point onwards. Time will tell!

Gwion Edwards was fans' pick for player of the season so far Picture: STEVE WALLER Gwion Edwards was fans' pick for player of the season so far Picture: STEVE WALLER

2) Who’s been Town’s best player so far?

We had a runaway winner here, with Gwion Edwards taking just under half of the total vote on 45%. He’s Town’s leading scorer with five goals so far, of course.

Next was Teddy Bishop with 25%, closely followed by skipper Luke Chambers on 17%.

Andre Dozzell was fourth with 9%, followed by Stephen Ward with 3% and Jon Nolan with 1%.

Paul Lambert remains a divisive figure at Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS Paul Lambert remains a divisive figure at Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

3) How do you feel about Paul Lambert?

Probably the most divisive question surrounding Town, and it split our voters too.

14% said ‘He’s doing a good job’, with a further 32% saying ‘I’m on the fence.’

The most votes went to ‘I’m not convinced, but give him till Christmas’ with 37%, while those calling for him to go now – ‘He’s got to go’ – totalled 17%.

Kane Vincent-Young is the player that fans most want to see return from injury - ahead even of Flynn Downes Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL Kane Vincent-Young is the player that fans most want to see return from injury - ahead even of Flynn Downes Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

4) Which of Town’s lengthy injury list will make the most difference when fully fit?

An unfortunate theme of Town’s season so far, and fans had no doubt who will make the biggest impact when they return - flying right back Kane Vincent-Young got 46%.

That was enough to relegate Town’s best player, Flynn Downes, into second on 33%, with striker James Norwood third on 15%.

Kayden Jackson got 3%, Aaron Drinan polled 2% and Cole Skuse scored 1%.

5) How do you feel about the rest of the season?

There is no doubt that Town fans are unsure where the season will go from here, with 47% voting ‘On the fence.’

Almost one in four (24%) voted ‘Positive’ however, with 21% saying they felt ‘Negative,’

At the extremes of the scale, 6% voted ‘Very negative’, while 2% said ‘Very positive.’

Town fans haven't been able to attend games at Portman Road since March Picture: STEVE WALLER Town fans haven't been able to attend games at Portman Road since March Picture: STEVE WALLER

6) Not being able to go to games has made you...?

It seems that, though fans can’t go to Portman Road and cheer their team on, the majority are still connected to the action, with 59% saying they are ‘Just as interested.’

One in three fans are drifting away though, with 34% admitting they are ‘Less interested.’

Almost one in ten are even more attached to the action though, with 7% voting ‘More interested.’

7) Where will Town finish?

Just under half of voters believe the Blues will miss out on the top two automatic promotion spots and finish in the play-off positions (49%), while a further 26% fear they will just miss out on the top six.

11% voted for ‘Top half’, while one in ten said they believe Town will finish in the top two and go straight up.

3% said they think Lambert’s men will slide into the bottom half, with just 1% saying they’re backing Town to lift the League One title.

Town players pictured after the 3-2 defeat against Portsmouth in the FA Cup - the Blues are out of all cup and trophy competitions already Picture: ROSS HALLS Town players pictured after the 3-2 defeat against Portsmouth in the FA Cup - the Blues are out of all cup and trophy competitions already Picture: ROSS HALLS

8) Do you care that Town are out of all the cup/trophy competitions?

There has been a heated debate about this, with many arguing that Town’s apparent disdain for the knockout competitions displays a total lack of ambition, and others saying that the league is all important.

In our vote, 60% said ‘Yes, it’s embarrassing’, with the other 40% going for ‘No, the league is all that matters.’

Of course, only time will tell if Town’s approach was the correct one here...