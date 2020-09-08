Breaking

Town issue important information for season ticket holders in anticipation of fans’ return

Important info for Town fans

Ipswich Town have issued further information for season ticket holders in anticipation of the potential return of supporters to stadiums for some part of the 2020/21 EFL season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Town are appealing to season ticket holders to ‘Help us to help you’.

The Club has issued guidelines asking all 2020/21 season ticket holders to carry out a number of checks and tasks on their customer account on the online ticketing platform, powered by SeatGeek, at https://tickets.itfc.co.uk.

Initial capacity calculations indicate that it may not be possible to accommodate all those season ticket holders who have already renewed their season ticket ahead of the 2020/21 season, within the first phase of returning fans to stadiums under the current Government guidance for social distancing. We therefore need your assistance in helping us to ensure that we can work with you to get you to as many matches as possible.

It is imperative for the Club to operate within current guidance on social distancing. To manage this process and ensure we can accommodate as many fans as possible, we need to understand a number of key components on how you wish to attend matches at Portman Road moving forward.

What Do I Need To Do?

We are appealing for all season ticket holders to manage the registration of their own social/support ‘bubbles’ within our online ticketing platform. This will help us to understand the percentage splits of social ‘bubble’ size requirements, from individual seats up to groups of six. We can then provide a more accurate seating plan layout, following social distancing guidance, which fits the overall requirements of our supporters more accurately. To register the group that you will look to sit within at matches going forward, please follow this step by step guide [here]. For clarity, only one person from your ‘bubble’ group needs to carry out this process.

You must be signed in to your supporter account on https://tickets.itfc.co.uk to be able to proceed with registering your group’s interest to attend matches.

The deadline for registration of your social/support ‘bubble’ group is 9.00am on Thursday 10 September, 2020.

Supporters not registering their group before this date will still be able to do so as part of the process to apply for tickets to matches. However, the Club will need to build the reduced capacity stadium seating plan from the data collected from supporters who do respond. An assumed average will be applied across all group sizes from the data gathered, for all of those who do not reply by this deadline. To allow for optimum accuracy it is therefore requested that all supporters help us to help you by carrying out this step. The more responses the Club receives, the more accurate our available seating layout will be, resulting in a fair ballot process for all group sizes.

We would like to remind all supporters that your social/support ‘bubble’ should only be made up of people from within the same, or one other, household and be no larger than six people in total. Supporters wishing to attend matches alone are also asked to carry out this step to ensure that we allow for the correct percentage of single seats, socially distanced from other supporters. As a reminder, the minimum age for a supporter to attend unaccompanied by a parent or guardian is 14 years old.

Supporters are only able to be registered within one ‘bubble’ group. We would therefore recommend checking with all other supporters that they are adding to ensure they are not already in somebody else’s group. At this stage, only supporters with a 2020/21 season ticket are able to register within these ‘bubble’ groups. Attempting to register a group which contains a non-season ticket holder or somebody who has already been registered in another ‘bubble’ will result in an error message being displayed. This will need to be rectified before the group can be registered.

DO sign in to your supporter account – if you don’t you won’t be able to do the above steps.

DO setup your ‘bubble’ using the step by step guide above, before registering your interest to attend games.

DO register your interest as an individual if you intend to watch matches alone at Portman Road – it’s just as important that we know how many single seats are needed too.

DO ensure everybody you are registering interest on behalf of is aware that you are doing this.

DO keep your group to six supporters or less, from up to two households.

DON’T add any non-season ticket holders to your group.

DON’T register interest on behalf of anybody in your group who you do not intend to sit next to at matches – they should register as a separate group.

DON’T register as an individual or as the oldest member of a group if you are under the age of 14 years.

Whilst You’re Doing The Above...

Furthermore, we would ask all supporters with an Ipswich Town customer number to check the personal information stored securely on their own customer account. Clear, efficient and accurate communication with fans throughout the 2020/21 season is going to be critical in ensuring that we can help as many fans attend matches at Portman Road as possible.

The club say they appreciate that it’s difficult to keep on top of all your online customer accounts too and changes of details can often be overlooked until the next time you require use of your account. We’d therefore appeal to all fans to take five minutes to check the contact details we hold for you and the preferences you have chosen in terms of the Club holding permission to contact you. This can be checked by visiting the My Profile section of your account at https://tickets.itfc.co.uk

Please check that we hold a current active email address, telephone number and your correct postal address. By clicking on the red Preferences option, you will also be able to select the options of communications that you wish to receive from the Club. You will need to select the ‘tickets’ option at least to ensure we are able to contact you directly in relation to your season ticket for 2020/21.

By having the correct details stored and allowing us permission to contact you on these details, you are ensuring that you will be the first to hear about important information for all home matches at Portman Road. This season is going to serve up many challenges that we have never faced before. Help us to help you by ensuring your details held are as up to date and complete as possible.

Anybody seeking additional support or with queries on the setup of their groups, registering interest to attend matches at Portman Road, or updating personal details and contact preferences, is encouraged to contact our ticket office team on 03330 050503 (local rate, 9am – 5pm, Monday – Friday) or by emailing mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk.

A further update on ticketing policies with reduced capacities will be given in due course.