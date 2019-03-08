Partly Cloudy

Ipswich Town season ticket sales for League One campaign approach 10,500

PUBLISHED: 16:58 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 29 April 2019

Ipswich Town fans have got behind their team during a campaign which has seen the club relegated to the third-tier for the first time since 1957. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town fans have got behind their team during a campaign which has seen the club relegated to the third-tier for the first time since 1957. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town have announced they have already sold close to 10,500 season tickets for the up-and-coming League One campaign.

Town fans in the Sir Bobby Robson stand show their support after the club's relegation is confirmed. Photo: Steve WallerTown fans in the Sir Bobby Robson stand show their support after the club's relegation is confirmed. Photo: Steve Waller

It means that the club – which is preparing to play in the third-tier for the first time since 1957 – is already close to matching their final season ticket figure for this current campaign just a week after they went on sale.

More than 1,200 new purchasers have signed up for next season.

Prices have been cut by 12.5 to 15% for those renewing across all areas of the ground. New purchasers also benefit from a 7.5% reduction on last year's early bird price.

In addition, there will be a price rebate of 10 per cent if 12,000 are sold by the Early Bird deadline of May 6. That rebate figure would rise to 15 per cent were 13,000 sold and 20 per cent if the number reached 14,000.

For example, an adult renewing in the lower tiers will pay £333 as it stands but would get £33 back if sales surpass 12,000.

Those that currently pay by direct debit will have their seat automatically renewed unless they cancel in writing by May 6.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has connecetd with the club's fanbase. Photo: Steve WallerIpswich Town manager Paul Lambert has connecetd with the club's fanbase. Photo: Steve Waller

All supporters who purchase a season ticket for 2019/20 before the first day of the campaign will have their ticket frozen at that price if the club is promoted to the Championship for 2020/21.

“Paul's (Lambert) asked me to keep him up to date on how the season ticket sales are going,” Town's general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill, told the club website.

“It's great to see so many new season ticket holders getting behind the club. We targeted attracting around 2,000 or so new purchasers to have a chance of reaching that initial 12,000 figure and we are halfway there with still a week to go.

“It's a new challenge for everyone next season and it will be a big test but the aim is clear, to return to the Championship as quickly as possible.”

Matchday prices have been reduced for next season – they start at £23 for adults – though purchasing a season ticket can bring a saving of close to £200, the same as eight free games.

Season ticket holders can continue to take advantage of the club's interest free Direct Debit payment scheme over 12 months.

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

Where are the most haunted places in Suffolk?

St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds at twilight. Alleged home of the Grey Lady ghost. In the 1970s, for instance, a girl walking through the churchyard 'saw a hunched figure of an elderly lady in a long black dress and dark grey shawl by one of the graves who seemed to be there one second and inexplicably gone the next', says Ruth Picture: PHIL MORLEY

