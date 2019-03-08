Town closing in on loan signing of Luke Garbutt

Ipswich Town are set to sign Luke Garbutt on loan from Everton. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are set to sign Everton's left-sided specialist Luke Garbutt on a season-long loan.

Luke Garbutt (right) up against Nathan Redmond during an England youth team training session at St George's Park. Photo: PA Luke Garbutt (right) up against Nathan Redmond during an England youth team training session at St George's Park. Photo: PA

Capped by England from U16 to U21 level, the 26-year-old was once seen as the long-term successor to Leighton Baines at Goodison Park and, after featuring in several Europa League games, signed a five-year deal in 2015.

He's not kicked on with the Toffees though and, having spent last season on loan at League One club Oxford United, is now heading into the final year of his contract.

Having always been seen as a left-back, Garbutt was converted into a left-winger at Oxford last season and it was in that position which he played his best football.

Luke Garbutt made several appearances in the Europa League for Everton in 2014/15. Photo: PA Luke Garbutt made several appearances in the Europa League for Everton in 2014/15. Photo: PA

That versatility will appeal to Blues boss Paul Lambert given he recently missed out on left-winger Danny Mayor and could also do with some competition for Myles Kenlock at left-back.

Garbutt has also had previous loan spells at Colchester in League One (13/14), Fulham in the Championship (15/16) and Wigan in the Championship (16/17), racking up close to 150 senior appearances.

It's understood he is set to join up with the Town squad for the back end of their pre-season training camp in Germany and could be involved in the four-team Interwetten Cup at Meppen on Sunday.