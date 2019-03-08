Video

'It feels the right time to take up a new challenge' - keeper Holy signs two-year deal at Town

Goalkeeper Tomas Holy will sign a two-year deal with Ipswich Town when his contract at Gillingham expires next month. Photo: Ipswich Town FC Archant

Ipswich Town have announced they will be signing giant goalkeeper Tomas Holy when his contract at Gillingham expires.

The 6ft 9in custodian, who hails from the Czech Republic, will formally join the Blues on a two-year deal - with a 12 month extension option - next month.

Capped by his country up to Under-18 level, the former Sparta Prague youngster joined Gillingham in January 2017 and clocked up 107 appearances for the League One club.

"I enjoyed my two years at Gillingham and want to thank them for the opportunity they gave me but it feels the right time to take up a new challenge at Ipswich," Holy told the club website, having turned down a new deal at Priestfield Stadium.

Tomas Holy has agreed a two-year deal with Ipswich Town. Picture: PA Tomas Holy has agreed a two-year deal with Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

"It's a massive club and I'm looking forward to meeting up with the squad for pre-season and will be ready to play my part in helping Ipswich try to get back in the Championship."

Holy will join an Ipswich goalkeeping unit currently including Bartosz Bialkowski and Harry Wright, following Dean Gerken's release.

Bialkowski has been attracting Championship interest since the end of last season but, at this stage, no club has formalised that interest with an offer for the Polish goalkeeper.

It's understood the Blues are keen to carry three goalkeepers in their squad meaning that should Bialkowski move on the club would pursue other targets.

Tomas Holy played more than 100 games for Gillingham. Photo: PA Tomas Holy played more than 100 games for Gillingham. Photo: PA

