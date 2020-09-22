Ipswich Town sign Arsenal defender McGuinness on loan

Ipswich Town have signed defender Mark McGuinness on a season-long loan from Arsenal. Photo: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town have signed centre-back Mark McGuinness on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last-ditch tackles, cross-field passes and a vital goal-line clearance ✅



Keep it up, @MarkMcGuinness0 pic.twitter.com/Xt5J9vDRHa — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) September 9, 2020

The 19-year-old was man-of-the-match when the Gunners’ Under-21s won 2-1 at Portman Road in the EFL Trophy earlier this month.

He arrives to provide extra competition at the heart of Paul Lambert’s defence. Toto Nsiala and James Wilson have started the last two games for the Blues, with Luke Chambers currently required at right-back and both Luke Woolfenden (groin) and Corrie Ndaba (dead leg) sidelined.

Born in London, McGuinness has represented the Republic of Ireland at U19 level. The 6ft 4in defender will wear the No.2 shirt for the Blues.

Arsenal U21 skipper Mark McGuinness and Aaron Drinan contest a high ball. Photo: Steve Waller Arsenal U21 skipper Mark McGuinness and Aaron Drinan contest a high ball. Photo: Steve Waller