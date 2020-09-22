Ipswich Town sign Arsenal defender McGuinness on loan
PUBLISHED: 17:38 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:06 22 September 2020
Ipswich Town have signed centre-back Mark McGuinness on a season-long loan from Arsenal.
The 19-year-old was man-of-the-match when the Gunners’ Under-21s won 2-1 at Portman Road in the EFL Trophy earlier this month.
He arrives to provide extra competition at the heart of Paul Lambert’s defence. Toto Nsiala and James Wilson have started the last two games for the Blues, with Luke Chambers currently required at right-back and both Luke Woolfenden (groin) and Corrie Ndaba (dead leg) sidelined.
Born in London, McGuinness has represented the Republic of Ireland at U19 level. The 6ft 4in defender will wear the No.2 shirt for the Blues.
