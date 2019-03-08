Sunshine and Showers

Five-day forecast

Done deal: Town confirm loan signing of Wolves keeper Norris

PUBLISHED: 16:28 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 30 July 2019

Goalkeeper Will Norris has joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan from Wolves. Picture: ITFC

Goalkeeper Will Norris has joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan from Wolves. Picture: ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town have confirmed the season-long loan signing of Wolves keeper Will Norris.

The 25-year-old has been brought to Portman Road to compete with fellow summer signing Tomas Holy for a place between the sticks following Bartosz Bialkowski's loan move to Championship club Millwall.

Norris started out lower down the non-league pyramid before making his name at Cambridge United, helping them to National League promotion and then establishing himself in League Two.

MORE: Town set to sign Elliott and Norris - A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

He joined Wolves for an undisclosed fee in 2017 and acted as back-up to John Ruddy as the West Midlands club won the Championship title in his debut campaign at Molineux.

The arrival of Rui Patricio saw him slip to third in the pecking order last season, though it's understood the club see him as having a big future. He's contracted at Molineux until 2021.

MORE: 'I am relieved... it's been a crazy few weeks' - Bialkowski completes loan switch to Millwall

Norris becomes Town's fifth signing of the summer.

The Blues are also close to confirming a loan deal for Millwall striker Tom Elliott, the 28-year-old having undergone a medical at Portman Road yesterday

IPSWICH TOWN'S 2019 SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW

INS (5): James Norwood (Tranmere, Bosman free), Tomas Holy (Gillingham, Bosman free), Luke Garbutt (Everton, loan), Will Norris (Wolves, loan), Adam Przybek (West Brom, free).

OUTS (15): Bartosz Bialkowski (Millwall, loan), Dean Gerken (released), Jordan Spence (released), James Bree (loan expired), Matthew Pennington (loan expired), James Collins (released), Jonas Knudsen (released, signed for Malmo), Callum Elder (loan expired), Trevoh Chalobah (loan expired), Tom Adeyemi (released), Grant Ward (released), Simon Dawkins (released), Ellis Harrison (Portsmouth, £500k), Will Keane (loan expired), Collin Quaner (loan expired).

IPSWICH TOWN FIRST TEAM SQUAD AS IT STANDS (28)

Holy, Norris; Emmanuel, Donacien, Chambers, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Kenlock, Nydam, Clements; Judge, Skuse, Nolan, Bishop, Downes, Dozzell, El Mizouni, Huws; Edwards, Lankester, Rowe, Garbutt, Dobra; Norwood, Jackson, Sears, Roberts.

