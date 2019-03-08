Done deal: Town confirm loan signing of Wolves keeper Norris

Goalkeeper Will Norris has joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan from Wolves. Picture: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town have confirmed the season-long loan signing of Wolves keeper Will Norris.

The 25-year-old has been brought to Portman Road to compete with fellow summer signing Tomas Holy for a place between the sticks following Bartosz Bialkowski's loan move to Championship club Millwall.

Norris started out lower down the non-league pyramid before making his name at Cambridge United, helping them to National League promotion and then establishing himself in League Two.

He joined Wolves for an undisclosed fee in 2017 and acted as back-up to John Ruddy as the West Midlands club won the Championship title in his debut campaign at Molineux.

#itfc can confirm that Bartosz Bialkowski has joined @MillwallFC on loan until the end of the season.



Best of luck @1BartMan1! — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) July 30, 2019

The arrival of Rui Patricio saw him slip to third in the pecking order last season, though it's understood the club see him as having a big future. He's contracted at Molineux until 2021.

Norris becomes Town's fifth signing of the summer.

The Blues are also close to confirming a loan deal for Millwall striker Tom Elliott, the 28-year-old having undergone a medical at Portman Road yesterday

IPSWICH TOWN'S 2019 SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW

INS (5): James Norwood (Tranmere, Bosman free), Tomas Holy (Gillingham, Bosman free), Luke Garbutt (Everton, loan), Will Norris (Wolves, loan), Adam Przybek (West Brom, free).

OUTS (15): Bartosz Bialkowski (Millwall, loan), Dean Gerken (released), Jordan Spence (released), James Bree (loan expired), Matthew Pennington (loan expired), James Collins (released), Jonas Knudsen (released, signed for Malmo), Callum Elder (loan expired), Trevoh Chalobah (loan expired), Tom Adeyemi (released), Grant Ward (released), Simon Dawkins (released), Ellis Harrison (Portsmouth, £500k), Will Keane (loan expired), Collin Quaner (loan expired).

IPSWICH TOWN FIRST TEAM SQUAD AS IT STANDS (28)

Holy, Norris; Emmanuel, Donacien, Chambers, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Kenlock, Nydam, Clements; Judge, Skuse, Nolan, Bishop, Downes, Dozzell, El Mizouni, Huws; Edwards, Lankester, Rowe, Garbutt, Dobra; Norwood, Jackson, Sears, Roberts.