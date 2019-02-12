Poll

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Luke Chambers a target for MLS side Chicago Fire

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been linked to MLS side Chicago Fire. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

MLS side Chicago Fire are interested in signing Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers, according to the Daily Mail.

Luke Chambers is set to be out of contract in the summer. Photo: Pagepix Luke Chambers is set to be out of contract in the summer. Photo: Pagepix

The 33-year-old, who has established himself as one of the club’s most influential captains of modern times, is due to be out of contract in the summer with the Blues almost certainly heading for relegation to League One.

Town have an option to extend the centre-back’s deal by a further 12 months.

Chambers, who has made more than 300 appearances for the club over the last seven years, said in a recent interview ‘I’d have to live with being the captain who took us down’ adding ‘I’d want to lead us back’.

Manager Paul Lambert has said that Chambers’ experience remains ‘paramount’ and that both he and Cole Skuse ‘still have a part to play’, though he did add that ‘you can never beat time’.

Today’s brief report simply says that Eastern Conference side Chicago Fire, who have veteran German star Bastian Schweinsteiger in their squad, have ‘examined a number of options’ and that Chambers would ‘fit the budget’.

He wouldn’t be the first long-serving Town defender to cross the Atlantic, with Tommy Smith having signed for the Colorado Rapids in January 2018 and subsequently enjoying life Stateside.

Luke Chambers has worn his heart on his sleeve as Ipswich Town skipper and spoken several times about the pain of the current relegation battle. Photo: Pagepix Luke Chambers has worn his heart on his sleeve as Ipswich Town skipper and spoken several times about the pain of the current relegation battle. Photo: Pagepix

When Chambers’ contract was previously coming to an end in 2017, Town left it until the last possible moment to start negotiations – something the captain subsequently voiced his disappointment at.

Contracts usually include a date in which extension options have to be taken by, with Lambert recently saying: “We’ve spoken about it (Chambers’ contract), and (owner) Marcus (Evans) is going to speak to Luke as well, which is good.

“Luke knows everything that’s going on, I know most of what’s going on and Marcus and Lee (O’Neill, general manager football operations) know.

Luke Chambers has been a virtual ever-present for Ipswich Town since joining on a Bosman free transfer from Nottingham Forest in 2012, racking up more than 300 appearances. Photo: Steve Waller Luke Chambers has been a virtual ever-present for Ipswich Town since joining on a Bosman free transfer from Nottingham Forest in 2012, racking up more than 300 appearances. Photo: Steve Waller

“I know they’ve had discussion of what’s going on moving forward, which is good.”

Not long after taking charge as Town boss, Lambert said he felt Chambers had taken on too much responsibility as captain, something Chambers recently agreed with.