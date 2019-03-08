‘You have to re-train the legs and the mind’ - Sears on rehab from knee injury and his potential return date

Freddie Sears suffered cruciate knee ligament damage during this first half collision of February's 3-0 East Anglian defeat at Norwich. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town striker Freddie Sears says he’s trying to remain positive and can’t wait to get back on the pitch as he faces a long summer of rehab following his serious knee injury earlier in the season.

Freddie Sears is Ipswich Town's top scorer with six goals. Picture Pagepix Freddie Sears is Ipswich Town's top scorer with six goals. Picture Pagepix

Sears suffered damage to his ACL in Town’s defeat to old rivals Norwich back in February, at a time when he was enjoying a fine run of form under new boss Paul Lambert. Indeed, he remains Town’s leading scorer this season with six goals.

In an interview with the club’s website, ex-Colchester United and West Ham star Sears spoke about the mental challenge that comes with trying to battle back from a serious injury.

He said: “It’s been tough. The first few days were really hard but you’ve got to stay strong. I’ve got good friends and family around me and there are good people at the club.

“Everyone knows the position I’m in so for me, I’m trying to remain positive and look at what I can do to help the team when I get back. It’s tough with the situation we’re in and the injuries, it feels like everything is going against us but as I said, I’m trying to stay positive.”

Of the current state of the injury and his rehab, Sears added: “I’m feeling good. It’s good to be back in and around the boys. It’s okay, the surgery is done now so I’m doing my rehab.

“It’s a slow and steady process but I’m trying to get back walking and get back on the bike.

“You have to re-train the legs and re-train the mind. You probably take for granted how easy walking is and at the minute I’m doing a lot in the gym trying to get my walking pattern back.

Freddie Sears faces a summer of rehab for his ACL injury. Picture: STEVE WALLER Freddie Sears faces a summer of rehab for his ACL injury. Picture: STEVE WALLER

“I’m feeling better every day, though. Finding out the news a few days after the Norwich game was tough, especially knowing that it’s going to be a long road back.

“Then I had to wait for the surgery but that went well so that was positive. It’s not an easy injury to put right and there’s a long recovery so it’s mentally tough and I’m looking forward to getting back and feeling the rewards from my hard work.”

Sears said he’ll be working with fellow midfielder Grant Ward, who suffered a similar injury earlier in the campaign, over the summer as both look to get back into action for the Blues as soon as possible.

“When Wardy injured his ACL, everyone was devastated for him, but you don’t take it as seriously as you do when it happens to you,” Sears explained.

“You get on and go out training and you still see him around but when it happens to you it feels more real.

“Then everyone is doing it to you and asking ‘how are you?’ then going out to train and getting on with it. It’s good in a way to have some of the lads doing their rehab as well.

“Wardy and I will be working hard in the summer, and Ben Morris had the same injury too so he’ll be doing the same and we’ll all be pushing each other to get back.

“It’s tough coming in and seeing the boys go out to train as I just want to go out there. Anyone that knows me knows I just want to play football. I’m not one to be in the gym all day, I’d rather just be out there, but I’ve had to take a step back from that and now I’m just waiting for the day I can get back out on the grass and return to football.”

Before the injury. Freddie Sears was in fine form under new boss Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER Before the injury. Freddie Sears was in fine form under new boss Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Asked about his potential return date, Sears added: “I’ve got a time-frame in my head but I’m not really sure the physios and the surgeon will agree with it!

“I’m just going to see how it goes and take it step by step. I’ll see how I’m feeling along the way but it’s been good so far so we’ll see what the next few months bring.”