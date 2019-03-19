Which Town stars are in action for their countries over the international break?

The international break means there’s no Ipswich Town game this weekend – but several Blues stars will be in action for their countries. Mark Heath tells you who, where and when.

JONAS KNUDSEN

Knudsen’s Denmark face Kosovo in a friendly away from home on Thursday before opening their UEFA Euro qualifying campaign against the Swiss in Basel five days later.

The Blues full-back has won six caps for his country. Since the last international break in November, Knudsen’s future has been much-discussed given he is out of contract at the end of the season.

He sat out the entirety of January, with manager Paul Lambert saying the Dane is ‘looking for something new’. He looks certain to depart in the summer.

But he came back into the side at Norwich on February 10 and has made five appearances since.

When and where: Thursday, March 21 at Kosovo (6pm), Tuesday March 26 at Switzerland (7.45pm).

ALAN JUDGE

Judge, who has really shone since joining the Blues from Brentford in January, has been called-up by former Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy for the Republic of Ireland’s European Championships qualifying games against Gibraltar and Georgia.

McCarthy’s side face Gibraltar away on Saturday, then host Georgia in Dublin three days later.

The former Blues boss was at Portman Road to watch his old side’s 1-1 draws with Derby and Stoke in February, where he was also watching striker Will Keane before his current hamstring injury ruled him out of contention.

Judge has previously won five Ireland caps and has scored one international goal.

When and where: Saturday, March 23 at Gibraltar (5pm), Tuesday March 26 v Georgia (7.45pm).

YOUNG LIONS

Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes and Trevoh Chalobah have been named in the England U20 side for friendly matches against Poland and Portugal.

They face Poland at St George’s Park on Thursday before taking on Portugal away from home five days later.

Midfielder Dozzell first represented the England U20 side in October 2018 against the Czech Republic, while Chelsea loanee Chalobah made his debut for that age group against the Netherlands a month before.

Downes has also featured for the U20s as he came off the bench in a 2-0 win over Germany at Colchester in November.

The call-ups are further evidence of how highly the trio are rated and, while it’s unlikely Chalobah will return to Portman Road for a second loan spell next term, the future of Town’s midfield looks in safe hands with Dozzell and Downes.

When and where: Thursday, March 21 v Poland (7pm), Tuesday March 26 at Portugal (6pm).

IRISH TRIO

Barry Cotter, Corrie Ndaba and Aaron Drinan have all been named in the Ireland Under 21 squad for their clash with Luxembourg on Sunday.

Cotter made two first-team appearances towards the end of last season while Ndaba, who recently signed a professional deal with the club, travelled with the senior squad for Town’s recent fixtures against West Brom and Bristol City respectively.

Both have featured regularly for Gerard Nash’s table-topping U23 side this term.

Drinan is currently on loan at Waterford until the end of June. and recently opened his account for the club with a brace in their 2-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic.

When and where: Sunday, March 24 v Luxembourg (5pm).

