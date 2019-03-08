Watch: Town striker Sears returns to first team training

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 11:41 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 31 October 2019

Freddie Sears is back in first team training for Ipswich Town as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury. Picture: ITFC TWITTER

Archant

Ipswich Town striker Freddie Sears is back in first team training.

The popular frontman, who has been out since suffering an ACL injury in the clash with Norwich in February, took part in training yesterday as he continues his recovery.

The club put out a short video showing Sears stretching, jumping hurdles, doing agility drills and sprinting, as well as kicking a ball.

Boss Paul Lambert has previously said Sears could be back in action in November.

MORE: 'They're two big players for us who will hopefully contribute this season' - Lambert gives update on Sears and Bishop

Fredie Sears injured his knee in this first half collision at Norwich in February. Picture: PagepixFredie Sears injured his knee in this first half collision at Norwich in February. Picture: Pagepix

Speaking at the start of October, he said: "It's seven months for Freddie, I think. He's doing great. Hopefully he'll be training in the not too distant future."

He added, talking about both Sears and fellow injury victim Teddy Bishop: "They'll definitely need some game time in the U23s, that's normal but the important thing is they're coming back fit."

