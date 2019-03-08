‘Hopefully I will be fit enough to be available’ - Keane aiming for Bolton return

Will Keane hopes to return to Ipswich Town action at Bolton next week. He's not played since going off injured at Wigan last month. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Injured Ipswich Town striker Will Keane is targeting a return to action in the basement battle at Bolton Wanderers next week.

Will Keane's scored three times for Town since arriving on loan in January. Picture: STEVE WALLER Will Keane's scored three times for Town since arriving on loan in January. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The 26-year-old was forced off with a hamstring injury in the draw at Wigan last month, but hopes to return to full training ahead of the trip to Wanderers on April 6.

Keane, who’s scored three times in nine games for the Blues since arriving on loan from Hull in January, told the club website: “I’m back outside now and if all goes well, I’ll be back training with the lads next week.

“My rehab has been going to plan. I’ve not had any setbacks and I hope it stays that way.

“My aim was always to get back for the game after Hull. I’m not sure if I will be ready to start but hopefully I will be fit enough to be available for selection.”

Even if fit, Keane would not have been able to play against Hull at Portman Road on Saturday due to the terms of his loan.