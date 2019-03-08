Heavy Showers

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues tell QPR that Judge will cost £750k

PUBLISHED: 12:33 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 26 July 2019

Alan Judge claps to the fans during the Ipswich Town open day training Picture: ROSS HALLS

Alan Judge claps to the fans during the Ipswich Town open day training Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town have told QPR that they want £750k for wantaway playmaker Alan Judge, according to Sky Sports.

Alan Judge signed a two-year deal with Ipswich Town in April. Photo: Ross HallsAlan Judge signed a two-year deal with Ipswich Town in April. Photo: Ross Halls

Judge originally joined the Blues on a short-term contract in January before penning a two-year deal on April 5.

The Republic of Ireland international spoke enthusiastically about putting some roots down in Suffolk and finally getting his career back on track following such a long time out with a broken leg.

MORE: 'He tried to put me on the straight and narrow... I probably never thanked him' - Norwood's debt of thanks to Town icon

However, QPR appointing Mark Warburton - the manager under whom Judge played his best football at Brentford - has changed the picture.

Warburton has identified Judge as the ideal replacement for Kieran Freeman at Loftus Road and Judge, according to Blues boss Paul Lambert, has expressed an interest in the move given it would keep his young family in West London and allow him to keep playing at Championship level.

It's understood that Town have knocked back two bids so far - in the region of £250k and £450k - with Lambert saying yesterday that it was 'up to QPR to come up with the money' for a player under contract.

Lambert said his valuation of the 30-year-old didn't matter and that it would be down to owner Marcus Evans if a price was agreed.

MORE: 'We need at least three... things aren't going as quick as I would want' - Lambert reveals transfer frustrations

Sky Sports have suggested that an asking price of £750k would see QPR's interest cool. The West London club may have received big fees for Freeman (£4.9m, Sheffield United) and Darnell Furlong (£1.5m, West Brom), but their financial situation continues to be affected by January's £42m settlement of a Financial Fair Play breach.

Lambert says that Judge hasn't submitted a formal transfer request.

MORE: 'I think he's happy here' - Lambert on Dozzell's future as Norwich City baulk at £5m valuation

Blues keeper Bartosz Bialkowski saw a move to Championship club Millwall collapse at the medical stage earlier this summer, with Lambert saying any players who don't get moves away have to 'knuckle down and get on with it'.

