Bookies are already backing Blues to win promotion next season

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town were relegated on Saturday - but the bookies are already backing then to bounce back next season. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

They’ve only just been relegated - but bookies are already tipping Ipswich Town to bounce back from League One at the first attempt next season.

The Blues were officially consigned to the third tier for the first time since 1957 after Saturday's home draw with Birmingham City, following a dreadful season which has seen them muster just four wins.

But Town will undoubtedly be one of the big beasts in League One next season, in terms of finances, fan support and quality of squad.

And bookies are already expecting them to be in the promotion mix – according to Oddschanger, Sky Bet are offering odds as short as 2/1 for Paul Lambert's men to climb back up into the Championship at the first time of asking.

They are 7/1 to win the League One title in 2019/2020, and an unsurprising long shot at 20/1 to be relegated again. In contrast, recently promoted Lincoln City are just 3/1 to drop back into League Two.