Town to conclude pre-season campaign at Cambridge United on Saturday
PUBLISHED: 10:50 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 27 August 2020
Ipswich Town will conclude their pre-season campaign with a behind-closed-doors friendly at League Two side Cambridge United on Saturday (1pm ko).
Since returning to training following a lengthy Covid-19 enforced break, the Blues have played a doubler header at League Two side Colchester (winning 4-0 and 1-0) and been able to take plenty of positives from defeats against Premier League duo Tottenham (0-3) and West Ham (1-4).
Ipswich last travelled to The Abbey Stadium ahead of last season, the two sides playing out a 0-0 draw. The U’s went on to finish 16th in the fourth-tier.
A stream of Saturday’s game will not be available.
Town’s 2020/21 season will start with an EFL Cup first round tie against Bristol Rovers on September 5 and continue with an EFL Trophy group match against Arsenal’s Under-21s three days later – both those matches at Portman Road.
Their opening League One game is against newly-relegated Wigan, also on home turf, on Sunday, September 13, that game being shown live on Sky (12pm ko).
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.