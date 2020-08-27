E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Town to conclude pre-season campaign at Cambridge United on Saturday

PUBLISHED: 10:50 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 27 August 2020

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers, pictured in last season's pre-season friendly at Cambridge United. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town will conclude their pre-season campaign with a behind-closed-doors friendly at League Two side Cambridge United on Saturday (1pm ko).

Since returning to training following a lengthy Covid-19 enforced break, the Blues have played a doubler header at League Two side Colchester (winning 4-0 and 1-0) and been able to take plenty of positives from defeats against Premier League duo Tottenham (0-3) and West Ham (1-4).

Ipswich last travelled to The Abbey Stadium ahead of last season, the two sides playing out a 0-0 draw. The U’s went on to finish 16th in the fourth-tier.

A stream of Saturday’s game will not be available.

Town’s 2020/21 season will start with an EFL Cup first round tie against Bristol Rovers on September 5 and continue with an EFL Trophy group match against Arsenal’s Under-21s three days later – both those matches at Portman Road.

Their opening League One game is against newly-relegated Wigan, also on home turf, on Sunday, September 13, that game being shown live on Sky (12pm ko).

