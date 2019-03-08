Breaking

Ipswich Town to face Spurs in EFL Trophy

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino - a Spurs Academy side will visit Portman Road in the EFL trophy next season. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town will host a Tottenham Hotspur Academy team when they play in the EFL Trophy for the first time next season.

The Blues were drawn against Colchester United and Gillingham in Southern Group A of the trophy on Tuesday, with Spurs added to the group in the final part of the draw live on Talksport this lunchtime.

Of course, when Town were relegated and fierce rivals Norwich promoted, the spectre of a Canaries U23 side coming to play the Blues at Portman Road in the trophy became a distinct possibility - and while that could still happen in the knockout stages, it could not occur in the group stages.

Last season the EFL decided to prevent 'high profile clashes' in the first round - the likes of Newcastle v Sunderland and Southampton v Portsmouth - following consultation with the police.

Gillingham, now managed by Steve Evans, finished 13th in League One last season.

Colchester, managed by former Town defender John McGreal, just missed out on a League Two play-off place.

The first trophy fixtures will be played in the week starting September 2.

Portsmouth won the trophy last season, beating Sunderland on penalties in front of more than 85,000 fans at Wembley.