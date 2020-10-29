E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Town to host Southend in FA Youth Cup next week

PUBLISHED: 15:27 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 29 October 2020

Liam Gibbs could feature in Ipswich Town's FA Youth Cup clash with Southend next Tuesday Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town’s Under 18 side will host Southend United in the first round of the FA Youth Cup next week.

Adem Atey’s Baby Blues, who were knocked out by Cardiff City in the third round last season, will play the Shrimpers at Portman Road on Tuesday, November 3, with a 2pm kick-off.

MORE: ‘We’re desperate to get him back’ - Town coach on Jackson’s return

The game will be behind closed doors, but the club are exploring the possibility of streaming the action.

It’s possible that some of Town’s exciting youngsters could feature in the game - the likes of midfielders Liam Gibbs and Tawanda Chirewa both qualify.

MORE: ‘A very talented young striker’ - Town prospect Folami joins Melbourne Victory on loan

Town have a strong history in the competition, having lifted the trophy back in 2005, when Bury St Edmunds schoolboy Ed Upson scored the winner against a star-studded Southampton side which featured the likes of Gareth Bale and Theo Walcott.

