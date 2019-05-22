Partly Cloudy

Town to rename Legends bar in honour of Beattie

22 May, 2019 - 17:00
Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie died last September. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town are to rename the Legends bar at Portman Road in honour of the late, great Kevin Beattie.

The hospitality suite, which hosts up to 350 fans on match days, will be known as Beattie's from the start of the new season in League One, which gets under way on August 3.

Beattie, widely viewed as the club's greatest-ever player, died in September last year at the age of just 64.

He arrived at Portman Road as a 15-year-old and went on to make 296 appearances for Town, scoring 32 goals before injury brought his career at the club to an end in 1981.

MORE: Huge landmark in Beattie statue campaign

He was in Town side that famously won the FA Cup in 1978 and was later awarded a UEFA Cup winners' medal, although he missed the 1981 final through injury.

Capped nine times by England, he was hailed as one of the world's best defenders by his Town boss, Sir Bobby Robson.

There will be a formal unveiling of Beattie's before the start of the new season, with former and current Town players and staff in attendance, along with supporters.

