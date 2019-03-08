Ipswich Town to face Cambridge United in final summer friendly

Ipswich Town will face Cambridge United, at The Abbey Stadium, in their final summer friendly of 2019.

The U's, who finished 21st in League Two in the season just finished, will host the fixture on Saturday, July 27 (1pm ko) - just a week before the Blues kick-off their campaign in League One.

Town traditionally finish their summer schedule with a home game, but Portman Road hosting a Rod Stewart concert next month means that is was not possible this year as annual pitch renovations will start later.

The Blues last played Cambridge United in a 2016 friendly, Andre Dozzell scoring in a 1-1 draw.

This is the first of Town's pre-season games to be announced.

Paul Lambert's men are heading to Germany between July 4-15 for an extended training camp and matches. Details of this trip are yet to be revealed.