Ipswich Town to face Cambridge United in final summer friendly

PUBLISHED: 17:57 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 22 May 2019

Ipswich Town players warm up at Cambridge United ahead of a friendly in 2016. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town players warm up at Cambridge United ahead of a friendly in 2016. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town will face Cambridge United, at The Abbey Stadium, in their final summer friendly of 2019.

The U's, who finished 21st in League Two in the season just finished, will host the fixture on Saturday, July 27 (1pm ko) - just a week before the Blues kick-off their campaign in League One.

Town traditionally finish their summer schedule with a home game, but Portman Road hosting a Rod Stewart concert next month means that is was not possible this year as annual pitch renovations will start later.

The Blues last played Cambridge United in a 2016 friendly, Andre Dozzell scoring in a 1-1 draw.

MORE: Town's pre-season trip to Germany is taking shape

This is the first of Town's pre-season games to be announced.

Paul Lambert's men are heading to Germany between July 4-15 for an extended training camp and matches. Details of this trip are yet to be revealed.

