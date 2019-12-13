EFL Trophy trip to Exeter moved to a Saturday

Ipswich Town's trip to Exeter City in the EFL Trophy has been scheduled for Saturday, January 4 (3pm ko).

Paul Lambert's side were originally scheduled to play Fleetwood at Portman Road on that date, but the League One encounter was postponed due to Joey Barton's side progressing in the FA Cup.

It therefore made sense for Town to move forward their a scheduled midweek trip to Devon into the free weekend slot.

Ipswich beat Peterborough on penalties to reach the last 16 of the Trophy, while high-flying League Two side Exeter knocked out Oxford on spot-kicks.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £8 for senior/students and £1 for U18s.