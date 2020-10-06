Chirewa and Cotter fire Town youngsters to victory
PUBLISHED: 15:01 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 06 October 2020
A very young Ipswich Town U23 side beat Cardiff City 2-1 at Playford Road this afternoon.
Irish defender Barry Cotter levelled for the Blues in the eighth minute with a powerful strike from just inside the area, after Cardiff took an early lead.
Then promising young midfielder Tawanda Chirewa put the Blues ahead to stay just two minutes after the break, latching onto a ball in behind the Cardiff defence and firing into the top corner.
Chirewa, 16, became the second-youngest player in Town’s history - behind only Connor Wickham – when he came on as a late substitute in the Blues’ 1-0 EFL Trophy defeat by Colchester United last November.
The Blues also went close through Alfie Cutbush, but held on to take three points.
Town starting XI: O’Reilly, Humphreys, Healy, Stewart, Armin, Cotter, Cutbush, Trialist, Chirewa, Osbourne.
Subs: Ridd, Wyss, Alexander, Kabongolo, Bareck.
