Chirewa and Cotter fire Town youngsters to victory

PUBLISHED: 15:01 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 06 October 2020

Tawanda Chirewa scored the winner for Ipswich Town's Under 23's in their 2-1 triumph over Cardiff City today Picture: STEVE WALLER

A very young Ipswich Town U23 side beat Cardiff City 2-1 at Playford Road this afternoon.

Barry Cotter equalised for Town's Under 23's against Cardiff today Picture: STEVE WALLERBarry Cotter equalised for Town's Under 23's against Cardiff today Picture: STEVE WALLER

Irish defender Barry Cotter levelled for the Blues in the eighth minute with a powerful strike from just inside the area, after Cardiff took an early lead.

Then promising young midfielder Tawanda Chirewa put the Blues ahead to stay just two minutes after the break, latching onto a ball in behind the Cardiff defence and firing into the top corner.

MORE: Chirewa headlines Town’s new class of academy scholars

Chirewa, 16, became the second-youngest player in Town’s history - behind only Connor Wickham – when he came on as a late substitute in the Blues’ 1-0 EFL Trophy defeat by Colchester United last November.

The Blues also went close through Alfie Cutbush, but held on to take three points.

Town starting XI: O’Reilly, Humphreys, Healy, Stewart, Armin, Cotter, Cutbush, Trialist, Chirewa, Osbourne.

Subs: Ridd, Wyss, Alexander, Kabongolo, Bareck.

