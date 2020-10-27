Crane, McGavin and Ndaba score as Town U23s down the Owls

Ross Crane scored for the Ipswich Town U23 side in their 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon Picture: STEVE WALLER

Young winger Ross Crane was among the scorers as Ipswich Town Under 23s beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 at Playford Road this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Corrie Ndaba was on target for Town's U23 side Picture: STEVE WALLER Corrie Ndaba was on target for Town's U23 side Picture: STEVE WALLER

Teenager Crane, a summer signing from Bury Town, netted along with fringe first teamers Brett McGavin and Corrie Ndaba, as Town fought back back from 1-0 down.

Armando Dobra, who’s been a regular in U23 football so far this season, didn’t feature though - which perhaps suggests he may be given a chance in the first team squad for tonight’s game with Gillingham at Portman Road (7pm KO).

MORE: ‘I can’t wait to get started’ - Dyer to coach Town U23s alongside legends Butcher and Dozzell

Town legends Kieron Dyer, Terry Butcher and Jason Dozzell will assume control of the U23 side later this week, with Dyer serving as head coach.

Brett McGavin netted for the Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS Brett McGavin netted for the Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

Town now sit top of the Professional Development League Two South table with 13 points from their opening six games.

The U23s are next in action when they face Sheffield United away from home next Monday.

Town XI: Przybek, Crowe, Baggott, Ndaba, Smith, McGavin, Crane, Healy, Brown, Gibbs, Viral.

Subs: Bort, Stewart, Manly, Oppong, Siziba.