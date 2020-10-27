E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Crane, McGavin and Ndaba score as Town U23s down the Owls

PUBLISHED: 14:11 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 27 October 2020

Ross Crane scored for the Ipswich Town U23 side in their 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon Picture: STEVE WALLER

Young winger Ross Crane was among the scorers as Ipswich Town Under 23s beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 at Playford Road this afternoon.

Corrie Ndaba was on target for Town's U23 side Picture: STEVE WALLERCorrie Ndaba was on target for Town's U23 side Picture: STEVE WALLER

Teenager Crane, a summer signing from Bury Town, netted along with fringe first teamers Brett McGavin and Corrie Ndaba, as Town fought back back from 1-0 down.

Armando Dobra, who’s been a regular in U23 football so far this season, didn’t feature though - which perhaps suggests he may be given a chance in the first team squad for tonight’s game with Gillingham at Portman Road (7pm KO).

MORE: ‘I can’t wait to get started’ - Dyer to coach Town U23s alongside legends Butcher and Dozzell

Town legends Kieron Dyer, Terry Butcher and Jason Dozzell will assume control of the U23 side later this week, with Dyer serving as head coach.

Brett McGavin netted for the Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLSBrett McGavin netted for the Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

Town now sit top of the Professional Development League Two South table with 13 points from their opening six games.

The U23s are next in action when they face Sheffield United away from home next Monday.

Town XI: Przybek, Crowe, Baggott, Ndaba, Smith, McGavin, Crane, Healy, Brown, Gibbs, Viral.

Subs: Bort, Stewart, Manly, Oppong, Siziba.

Crane, McGavin and Ndaba score as Town U23s down the Owls

