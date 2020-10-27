Crane, McGavin and Ndaba score as Town U23s down the Owls
PUBLISHED: 14:11 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 27 October 2020
Young winger Ross Crane was among the scorers as Ipswich Town Under 23s beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 at Playford Road this afternoon.
Teenager Crane, a summer signing from Bury Town, netted along with fringe first teamers Brett McGavin and Corrie Ndaba, as Town fought back back from 1-0 down.
Armando Dobra, who’s been a regular in U23 football so far this season, didn’t feature though - which perhaps suggests he may be given a chance in the first team squad for tonight’s game with Gillingham at Portman Road (7pm KO).
MORE: ‘I can’t wait to get started’ - Dyer to coach Town U23s alongside legends Butcher and Dozzell
Town legends Kieron Dyer, Terry Butcher and Jason Dozzell will assume control of the U23 side later this week, with Dyer serving as head coach.
Town now sit top of the Professional Development League Two South table with 13 points from their opening six games.
The U23s are next in action when they face Sheffield United away from home next Monday.
Town XI: Przybek, Crowe, Baggott, Ndaba, Smith, McGavin, Crane, Healy, Brown, Gibbs, Viral.
Subs: Bort, Stewart, Manly, Oppong, Siziba.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.