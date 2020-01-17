Ipswich Town U23s beat Norwich in behind-closed-doors friendly

Levi Andoh signed for Ipswich Town on an 18-month deal at the start of 2020. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town's Under-23s beat Norwich City 3-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road this afternoon.

Striker Ben Morris, who recently returned to action after a long-term knee injury, opened the scoring after 33 minutes.

Norwich equalised soon after the restart but defender Levi Andoh, who Town signed on January 1 following a trial, headed the hosts back in front in the 84th minute.

Front man Tyreece Simpson then added the third late on.