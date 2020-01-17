E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town U23s beat Norwich in behind-closed-doors friendly

PUBLISHED: 17:06 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 17 January 2020

Levi Andoh signed for Ipswich Town on an 18-month deal at the start of 2020. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Levi Andoh signed for Ipswich Town on an 18-month deal at the start of 2020. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town's Under-23s beat Norwich City 3-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road this afternoon.

Striker Ben Morris, who recently returned to action after a long-term knee injury, opened the scoring after 33 minutes.

Norwich equalised soon after the restart but defender Levi Andoh, who Town signed on January 1 following a trial, headed the hosts back in front in the 84th minute.

Front man Tyreece Simpson then added the third late on.

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Car with smashed windscreen sparks delays on A12

Police have been called to the scene of an incident on the A12 near East Bergholt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A12 CLOSED after Asda lorry comes off road

A large van has come off the A12 north of Darsham and police are readying to fully close the road for it to be recovered. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman dies after stabbing in Newmarket

An area around Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket is cordoned off and a murder inquiry launched after a woman was stabbed Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Can you help police find this missing 47-year-old?

Lee Fitzgerald, who has been missing from his home in Gislingham, near Eye, since January 9 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The pitch perfect battle of Prenton Park as the Lord returns to his manor - talking points as Town head to Tranmere

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert takes his side to Tranmere this weekend - James Norwood's former club. Picture: ARCHANT/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists