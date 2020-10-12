New signing Bennetts scores and Woolfenden features in Town U23 win
PUBLISHED: 15:02 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 12 October 2020
Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738
New signing Keanan Bennetts was on target for Ipswich Town under 23s this afternoon as a side littered with first-teamers beat Colchester United 2-0 in Essex.
Loanee winger Bennetts, who made his full debut off the bench in the 4-1 thumping of Blackpool on Saturday, netted in the 29th minute after physical striker Tyreece Simpson laid the ball back to him.
Young defender Albie Armin made it 2-0 to the Blues with a header just a minute before full-time.
And that proved enough to secure the points for Town, who fielded a strong starting XI.
MORE: Lambert on whether there will be any more signings before Friday’s 5pm deadline
Star defender Luke Woolfenden played the first 45 minutes, while Corrie Ndaba, Jack Lankester and Armando Dobra all featured too, as did fringe first-teamer Brett McGavin and promising young mifielder Liam Gibbs.
Lankester, who was also subbed off at half-time, came close to scoring after 35 minutes, but his low left-footed effort was well-saved.
Town XI: White, Crowe, Woolfenden (Armin 46), Ndaba, Smith, McGavin, Gibbs, Lankester (Brown 46), Bennetts (Cotter 46), Simpson, Dobra
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.