New signing Bennetts scores and Woolfenden features in Town U23 win

Ipswich Town's new signing Keanan Bennetts scored for the U23s at Colchester Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

New signing Keanan Bennetts was on target for Ipswich Town under 23s this afternoon as a side littered with first-teamers beat Colchester United 2-0 in Essex.

Defender Luke Woolfenden was one of a number of first teamers who saw action at Colchester with the U23s Picture: STEVE WALLER Defender Luke Woolfenden was one of a number of first teamers who saw action at Colchester with the U23s Picture: STEVE WALLER

Loanee winger Bennetts, who made his full debut off the bench in the 4-1 thumping of Blackpool on Saturday, netted in the 29th minute after physical striker Tyreece Simpson laid the ball back to him.

Young defender Albie Armin made it 2-0 to the Blues with a header just a minute before full-time.

And that proved enough to secure the points for Town, who fielded a strong starting XI.

Star defender Luke Woolfenden played the first 45 minutes, while Corrie Ndaba, Jack Lankester and Armando Dobra all featured too, as did fringe first-teamer Brett McGavin and promising young mifielder Liam Gibbs.

Lankester, who was also subbed off at half-time, came close to scoring after 35 minutes, but his low left-footed effort was well-saved.

Town XI: White, Crowe, Woolfenden (Armin 46), Ndaba, Smith, McGavin, Gibbs, Lankester (Brown 46), Bennetts (Cotter 46), Simpson, Dobra