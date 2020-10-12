E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New signing Bennetts scores and Woolfenden features in Town U23 win

PUBLISHED: 15:02 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 12 October 2020

Ipswich Town's new signing Keanan Bennetts scored for the U23s at Colchester Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

New signing Keanan Bennetts was on target for Ipswich Town under 23s this afternoon as a side littered with first-teamers beat Colchester United 2-0 in Essex.

Defender Luke Woolfenden was one of a number of first teamers who saw action at Colchester with the U23s Picture: STEVE WALLERDefender Luke Woolfenden was one of a number of first teamers who saw action at Colchester with the U23s Picture: STEVE WALLER

Loanee winger Bennetts, who made his full debut off the bench in the 4-1 thumping of Blackpool on Saturday, netted in the 29th minute after physical striker Tyreece Simpson laid the ball back to him.

Young defender Albie Armin made it 2-0 to the Blues with a header just a minute before full-time.

And that proved enough to secure the points for Town, who fielded a strong starting XI.

MORE: Lambert on whether there will be any more signings before Friday’s 5pm deadline

Star defender Luke Woolfenden played the first 45 minutes, while Corrie Ndaba, Jack Lankester and Armando Dobra all featured too, as did fringe first-teamer Brett McGavin and promising young mifielder Liam Gibbs.

Lankester, who was also subbed off at half-time, came close to scoring after 35 minutes, but his low left-footed effort was well-saved.

Town XI: White, Crowe, Woolfenden (Armin 46), Ndaba, Smith, McGavin, Gibbs, Lankester (Brown 46), Bennetts (Cotter 46), Simpson, Dobra

