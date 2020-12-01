E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Town U23s back on the wining trail with fine victory over Watford

PUBLISHED: 14:54 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 01 December 2020

Ross Crane on target for Town's U23s. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town U23 3 Watford U23s 0

Ipswich Town’s U23s got back to winning ways with victory over Watford at Playford Road this afternoon.

Kieron Dyer’s young side overcame the Hornets by three goals to nil, after losing at Bristol City last week.

Former Bury Town youngster Ross Crane put the Blues ahead in the 25th minute, before Zanda Siziba’s fine strike six minutes later put the Town two ahead.

It was three on 76 minutes, Colin Oppong this time the scorer.

That was the way it stayed as the home side ran out victors.

Albanian U21 star, Armando Dobra was a notable absentee from the Town squad. Whether he has travelled with Town to Oxford tonight will be seen later.

Town U23s next game is at home to Swansea City on December 15.

Town: Przybek, Crowe, Baggott, Ndaba, Smith, Healy, Crane, Page, Viral, Siziba, Z Brown. Subs: Ridd, Andoh, Humphreys, Alexander, Oppong.

