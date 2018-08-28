Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Town U23s remain top despite defeat in seven-goal thriller at Palace

PUBLISHED: 15:25 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 04 February 2019

Idris El Mizouni Picture: ROSS HALLS

Idris El Mizouni Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

A very young Ipswich Town’s Under 23s side were beaten 4-3 by Crystal Palace at their training ground this afternoon.

Tristan Nydam scored twice as Town U23s were beaten 4-3 at Palace Picture: ROSS HALLSTristan Nydam scored twice as Town U23s were beaten 4-3 at Palace Picture: ROSS HALLS

Town fielded a very young XI with Tristan Nydam, Barry Cotter, Bailey Clements and Conor McKendry the notable names in the squad, with the Blues not having a recogined forward with Aaron Drinan not included in the 18.

The young Blues also included trialist goalkeeper Adam Przybek in their side, with the teenager currently on loan at non-league side Rushall Olympic.

Palace took the lead in the 37th minute after Corrie Ndaba lost the ball to Kian Flanagan, who passed to Levi Lumeka to cross for experienced forward Bakary Sako to finish from close range.

Frenchman Idris El Mizouni scored the young Blues’ equaliser six minutes from the break, when he picked up the ball from corner flag and dribbled to the edge of the area before hitting a stunning strike which flew past the Palace keeper.

Ipswich then took the lead when Palace defender Gio McGregor saw the ball strike his arm in the box to concede a penalty and, for the second week in a row, Nydam stepped up and slotted home from the spot.

But with 10 minutes to go the home side equalised via Flanagan, who found some space inside the Ipswich box and fired home the leveller, before Palace regained their lead when Robert Street rifled home from inside the box.

The match had more goals in it as Palace scored their fourth of the afternoon when Ndaba put the ball in his own net under pressure from Street, before Nydam converted a Clements cross to add a consolation with the final kick of the game.

Despite the defeat, the Blues remain top of the Professional Development League 2 South, seven points clear of Palace.

Town XI: Przybek, Cotter, Clements, McGavin, Marshall, Ndaba (c), Nydam, Webber, McKendry (Z Brown), Foudil (Simpson), El Mizouni.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

CCTV image released following village burglary

Police would like to identify these three people in connection with a burglary in Cockfield Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Review: A Sort of Revolution puts 100 years of women’s suffrage into modern perspective

A Sort of Revolution by Martha Loader was performed at Ipswich Art School Gallery as part of their Women 100 exhibition Photo: Tusk

Warning – Dog food could contain dangerous levels of vitamin D

A selection of dog food could cause harm to dogs due to high levels of vitamin D. Picture: GEORGE RYAN

“I said I’d never bake again” says owner of new thriving cakery in Ipswich

Cakes and cookies at BMC Cakery on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists