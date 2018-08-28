Town U23s remain top despite defeat in seven-goal thriller at Palace

A very young Ipswich Town’s Under 23s side were beaten 4-3 by Crystal Palace at their training ground this afternoon.

Town fielded a very young XI with Tristan Nydam, Barry Cotter, Bailey Clements and Conor McKendry the notable names in the squad, with the Blues not having a recogined forward with Aaron Drinan not included in the 18.

The young Blues also included trialist goalkeeper Adam Przybek in their side, with the teenager currently on loan at non-league side Rushall Olympic.

Palace took the lead in the 37th minute after Corrie Ndaba lost the ball to Kian Flanagan, who passed to Levi Lumeka to cross for experienced forward Bakary Sako to finish from close range.

Frenchman Idris El Mizouni scored the young Blues’ equaliser six minutes from the break, when he picked up the ball from corner flag and dribbled to the edge of the area before hitting a stunning strike which flew past the Palace keeper.

Ipswich then took the lead when Palace defender Gio McGregor saw the ball strike his arm in the box to concede a penalty and, for the second week in a row, Nydam stepped up and slotted home from the spot.

But with 10 minutes to go the home side equalised via Flanagan, who found some space inside the Ipswich box and fired home the leveller, before Palace regained their lead when Robert Street rifled home from inside the box.

The match had more goals in it as Palace scored their fourth of the afternoon when Ndaba put the ball in his own net under pressure from Street, before Nydam converted a Clements cross to add a consolation with the final kick of the game.

Despite the defeat, the Blues remain top of the Professional Development League 2 South, seven points clear of Palace.

Town XI: Przybek, Cotter, Clements, McGavin, Marshall, Ndaba (c), Nydam, Webber, McKendry (Z Brown), Foudil (Simpson), El Mizouni.