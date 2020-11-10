Hughes strikes for young Blues to grab a draw with Coventry
PUBLISHED: 14:52 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 10 November 2020
Archant
Ipswich Town U23s 1 Coventry City U23s 1
Ipswich Town and Coventry City U23s shared out a 1-1 draw at Playford Road this afternoon.
Both sides had chances in the first 20 minutes of this Professional Development League fixture, but it was the visitors who took the lead, one they were to hold onto until half-time.
New Town U-23 boss Kieron Dyer made two changes at the break and on the hour Tommy Hughes replaced Kai Brown.
And Hughes made an immediate impact, as his lob beat the Coventry goalkeeper from outside the box to bring the young Town team level.
Town had won four of their last five Professional Development League fixtures. The team’s next fixture is away to Bristol City later this month.
White, Casement, Clements, Trialist, Kabongolo, Trialist, Humphreys, Alexander, Oppong, Trialist, K Brown. Subs: Ridd, Cutbush, Trialist, Hughes.
