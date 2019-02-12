Dawkins and Spence feature as Town U23s lose at Coventry

Simon Dawkins was in action for Ipswich Town's U23s. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Ipswich Town’s Under-23s lost 1-0 at Coventry City this afternoon.

David Bremang scored the only goal of the game after 34 minutes, the Sky Blues having started the game strongly.

Gerard Nash and Chris Hogg’s side remain top of the Professional Development Two South table following only their fourth defeat of the campaign.

Experienced duo Jordan Spence and Simon Dawkins both featured for the Blues at the Ricoh Arena.

Dawkins had an effort cleared off the line and forced two smart stops from the keeper. Tristan Nydam also twice went close after the break.

Former Town assistant manager Chris Doig was among the spectators.

Town U23s: Wright, Spence, Webber, McGavin, Cotter, Ndaba (cpt), McKendry, Nydam, K Brown, Dawkins, El Mizouni.