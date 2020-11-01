E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Watch: Hawkins’ header gives Town win over Crewe - full highlights

PUBLISHED: 13:18 01 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 01 November 2020

Oli Hawkins scored the only goal of the game in Ipswich Town's 1-0 win over Crewe on Saturday

Ipswich Town beat Crewe Alexandra 1-0 at Portman Road yesterday - and you can watch the highlights here...

A below-par Blues team left the stadium with all three points thanks to Oli Hawkins’ header in the 62nd minute.

MORE: Sunday Snap: Royle and Lambert, a bad omen, Woolfenden’s new look and a tale of two right-backs

In truth though, Town were second-best in many areas of the pitch, with boss Paul Lambert saying after the game that he didn’t think Town deserved anything from the game.

The win makes it two on the bounce though, ahead of a stern test of ther promotion credentials at Sunderland on Tuesday night.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home win against Crewe

After that, it’s back home on Saturday for the first round of the FA Cup against Portsmouth.

