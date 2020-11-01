Video

Watch: Hawkins’ header gives Town win over Crewe - full highlights

Oli Hawkins scored the only goal of the game in Ipswich Town's 1-0 win over Crewe on Saturday Archant

Ipswich Town beat Crewe Alexandra 1-0 at Portman Road yesterday - and you can watch the highlights here...

A below-par Blues team left the stadium with all three points thanks to Oli Hawkins’ header in the 62nd minute.

In truth though, Town were second-best in many areas of the pitch, with boss Paul Lambert saying after the game that he didn’t think Town deserved anything from the game.

The win makes it two on the bounce though, ahead of a stern test of ther promotion credentials at Sunderland on Tuesday night.

After that, it’s back home on Saturday for the first round of the FA Cup against Portsmouth.