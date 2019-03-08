Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Nostalgia

Ipswich Town v Hull City classic games: Nine-goal thriller and end of the season win

PUBLISHED: 05:00 30 March 2019

Alan Lee celebrates his goal as Town beat Hull City 1-0 at Portman Road in May 2008

Alan Lee celebrates his goal as Town beat Hull City 1-0 at Portman Road in May 2008

We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents Hull City over the years at Portman Road, including a nine-goal thriller and an end of season win.

Grant Ward has his head in his hands after a missed opportunity in the first half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comGrant Ward has his head in his hands after a missed opportunity in the first half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

LAST TIME: Town failed to score for the fifth successive home game for the first time in their history as Hull City comfortably beat the Blues 3-0 at Portman Road in March last year.

MISSED OUT: On the final day of the 2007-08 season, Alan Lee scored as Ipswich beat third place Hull City 1-0 at Portman Road in May 2008 but missed out on the Championship play-offs by one point.

Paul Goddard celebrates one of his two goals against Hull City in 1991Paul Goddard celebrates one of his two goals against Hull City in 1991

GODDARD BRACE: In February 1991, Paul Goddard scored twice as the Blues beat The Tigers 2-0 at Portman Road in Division Two.

David Lowe celebrates his goal with Romeo Zondervan as Town beat Hull City 2-0 at Portman Road in 1988David Lowe celebrates his goal with Romeo Zondervan as Town beat Hull City 2-0 at Portman Road in 1988

HOME WIN: Neil Woods and David Lowe scored as Town beat Hull City 2-0 at Portman Road for their first home league win in six games in March 1988.

Ray Crawford scoring one of his three goals as Town beat Hull City 5-4 at Portman Road in October 1966Ray Crawford scoring one of his three goals as Town beat Hull City 5-4 at Portman Road in October 1966

NINE-GOAL THRILLER: Ray Crawford scored a hat-trick as the Blues beat Hull City 5-4 in a entertaining game at Portman Road in Division Two in October 1966.

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Town v Hull City classic games: Nine-goal thriller and end of the season win

Alan Lee celebrates his goal as Town beat Hull City 1-0 at Portman Road in May 2008

Gun recovered as armed police arrest man in Ipswich

Armed police in the Ropewalk in Ipswich after a male was arrested Picture: Jared Easter

On the Run, Carl Marston’s parkrun tour: no guitars at Finsbury Park

Finsbury Park, the home of the Finsbury parkrun since 2009

Suffolk and Essex MPs react to Theresa May’s latest Brexit defeat

Theresa May's withdrawal agreement was voted down Picture: UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/PA Wire

‘He makes me so proud’ - Boy, 10, collects hundreds of Easter eggs for young carers

Blake Leonard, 10, from Long Melford, has collected nearly 500 Easter eggs for young carers in Suffolk Picture: LIBBY LEONARD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists