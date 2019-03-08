Ipswich Town v Hull City classic games: Nine-goal thriller and end of the season win
PUBLISHED: 05:00 30 March 2019
We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents Hull City over the years at Portman Road, including a nine-goal thriller and an end of season win.
LAST TIME: Town failed to score for the fifth successive home game for the first time in their history as Hull City comfortably beat the Blues 3-0 at Portman Road in March last year.
MISSED OUT: On the final day of the 2007-08 season, Alan Lee scored as Ipswich beat third place Hull City 1-0 at Portman Road in May 2008 but missed out on the Championship play-offs by one point.
GODDARD BRACE: In February 1991, Paul Goddard scored twice as the Blues beat The Tigers 2-0 at Portman Road in Division Two.
HOME WIN: Neil Woods and David Lowe scored as Town beat Hull City 2-0 at Portman Road for their first home league win in six games in March 1988.
NINE-GOAL THRILLER: Ray Crawford scored a hat-trick as the Blues beat Hull City 5-4 in a entertaining game at Portman Road in Division Two in October 1966.