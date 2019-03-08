Sunshine and Showers

Market Women looking to spring huge upset in cup final against Tractor Girls

PUBLISHED: 13:00 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 06 May 2019

Needham Market Women will have to be wary of Ipswich Town star striker Natasha Thomas in their cup final clash. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Playing at Portman Road in the Suffolk Women’s Cup Final will be the ‘cherry on the top’ for Needham Market this season.

Tractor Girls boss Joe Sheehan. Picture: ROSS HALLSTractor Girls boss Joe Sheehan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

So says manager Freya Louis, whose side face holders and hot favourites Ipswich Town in the final at Portman Road tomorrow night, kick-off 7.30pm.

Needham Market Women only formed before this season, but have finished runners-up to East Bergholt United in both the Suffolk Girls' & Women's League and also the League Cup.

Now a final appearance at the home of Ipswich Town awaits and Louis said: “It's a massive achievement for the Market Women to reach the final at Portman Road.

“It's a huge experience for not only the club and management team, but the girls who have put in so much hard work week in and week out.

“We've gone above and beyond what was expected of us and I couldn't be prouder of all involved in helping us reach this stage. To have the level of success we've had in our first season together is outstanding.

“Eight months ago, our team didn't know each other, we literally started from scratch and over the season we've grown not only as a team, but a club. No matter what the score, playing at Portman Road will be the cherry on the top for all of us.”

Ipswich Town manager Joe Sheehan, whose side play in the FA Women's National League South East Division One, admitted he does not know too much about their opponents.

He said: “I know they are fairly new and have had quite a positive season which will no doubt give them some confidence and momentum going in to the cup final.

“It's just another game; we've applied ourselves pretty well in all our fixtures since I have been in charge so this will be no different and we will be taking Needham just as seriously as we have taken all our league opponents so far.”

Admission to the final will be £6 for adults, £3 for concessions (over 65 or in full-time education) and £1 for children under the age of 12.

