Town v Pompey FA Cup clash was most-watched on BBC

Ipswich Town's James Norwood levels the score at 2-2 in the FA Cup clash with Portsmouth. The tie was the most-watched game streamed by the BBC Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town’s FA Cup clash with Portsmouth at the weekend was the most-watched game streamed live on the BBC, with more than a quarter of a million viewers tuning in.

Town battled back from 2-0 down at Portman Road to level matters at 2-2, before being knocked out of the cup at the first round stage for the first time since 1955 by Sean Raggett’s late winner, which looked to be blantantly offside.

And plenty of people were watching the absorbing action, between two former cup winners, live on iPlayer - the match was watched by 264,565 viewers, according to BBC Solent.

That made the clash easily the most-watched game of the round, with Bradford City’s 7-0 thumping of Tonbridge Angels a distant second. 151,422 people watched that.