Watch: Edwards continues red-hot scoring streak as Town see off Stanley

PUBLISHED: 11:53 18 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 18 October 2020

Gwion Edwards opens the scoring for Ipswich Town in their 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley yesterday Picture: ITFC YOUTUBE

Gwion Edwards opens the scoring for Ipswich Town in their 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley yesterday Picture: ITFC YOUTUBE

Ipswich Town remained top of the League One table with a 2-0 home win over Accrington Stanley yesterday - and you can watch the highlights of the game here...

The Blues struggled in the first half as the sides went in locked at 0-0 at the break, but a much improved second stanza showing from the Blues saw them claim all three points.

MORE: Sunday Snap: The False Nine, Gwion’s Town’s best in 20 years and the Ipswich player now ‘bigger than the club’

Gwion Edwards opened the scoring - his fifth goal in just six games so far – after a nice pass from Freddie Sears, before Sears himself made sure of the points with a tidy dinked finish over the onrushing Stanley keeper.

Edwards is now the league’s leading scorer alone, and Town remain a point clear of Hull at the summit, with five wins and a draw from their opening six games.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 win against Accrington Stanley

Next up is a trip to seventh-placed Doncaster on Tuesday night.

