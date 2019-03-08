Town's New Year's Day clash with Wycombe to be shown live on Sky

Ipswich Town's New Year's Day game with Wycombe Wanderers will be shown live on Sky TV. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town's New Year's Day trip to Wycombe Wanderers will be shown live on Sky TV.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues travel to Adams Park for their first fixture of 2020 on January 1, and the match - between the sides currently first and second in League One - has been selected for TV coverage.

The game will still kick-off at 3pm.

MORE: Bouncebackability, injury gambles and worrying about wing play - Key talking points ahead of Ipswich Town v Rotherham United

It will be Town's second TV appearance of the season, and they will be hoping it goes better than the first - Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley, which was their first loss of the campaign.

Ipswich have a terrible record in front of the live TV cameras, with the Stanley defeat making it 15 games without a win in televised games.

MORE: Campbell and Hreidarsson take over at Southend - who promptly get hammered 7-1 at home

Paul Lambert's men will certainly be looking to put that right and start their 2020 promotion push with a bang at Wycombe.