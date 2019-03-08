Town's New Year's Day clash with Wycombe to be shown live on Sky
Ipswich Town's New Year's Day trip to Wycombe Wanderers will be shown live on Sky TV.
The Blues travel to Adams Park for their first fixture of 2020 on January 1, and the match - between the sides currently first and second in League One - has been selected for TV coverage.
The game will still kick-off at 3pm.
It will be Town's second TV appearance of the season, and they will be hoping it goes better than the first - Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley, which was their first loss of the campaign.
Ipswich have a terrible record in front of the live TV cameras, with the Stanley defeat making it 15 games without a win in televised games.
Paul Lambert's men will certainly be looking to put that right and start their 2020 promotion push with a bang at Wycombe.