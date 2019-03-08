E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Town's New Year's Day clash with Wycombe to be shown live on Sky

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 23 October 2019

Ipswich Town's New Year's Day game with Wycombe Wanderers will be shown live on Sky TV. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town's New Year's Day game with Wycombe Wanderers will be shown live on Sky TV. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town's New Year's Day trip to Wycombe Wanderers will be shown live on Sky TV.

The Blues travel to Adams Park for their first fixture of 2020 on January 1, and the match - between the sides currently first and second in League One - has been selected for TV coverage.

The game will still kick-off at 3pm.

MORE: Bouncebackability, injury gambles and worrying about wing play - Key talking points ahead of Ipswich Town v Rotherham United

It will be Town's second TV appearance of the season, and they will be hoping it goes better than the first - Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley, which was their first loss of the campaign.

Ipswich have a terrible record in front of the live TV cameras, with the Stanley defeat making it 15 games without a win in televised games.

MORE: Campbell and Hreidarsson take over at Southend - who promptly get hammered 7-1 at home

Paul Lambert's men will certainly be looking to put that right and start their 2020 promotion push with a bang at Wycombe.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Teen caught with knives told police they were for ‘cutting cheese and ham’

Aaron Neziri was sentenced to 14 months in prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Teen caught with knives told police they were for ‘cutting cheese and ham’

Aaron Neziri was sentenced to 14 months in prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman raped in town centre street

The woman was raped at 9.50pm on Tuesday October 21 in this popular street in the town centre. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

South Suffolk Labour hopeful withdrawn after anti-semitism row

Luke Cresswell was removed from the shortlist for the South Suffolk Labour nomination. Picture; BABERGH/MID SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Search underway near Ipswich station for ‘key evidence’ in attempted murder probe

Suffolk police, British Transport Police and Network Rail are working together to search for a piece of evidence in the Needham Market attempted murder investigation. Picture: ARCHANT

Murder probe launched after 39 bodies found in shipping container

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Bridging the gap between building site and classroom

Construction students at West Suffolk College. Picture: DANNY HEWITT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists