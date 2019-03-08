E-edition Read the EADT online edition
OFF! Town's clash with Wycombe Wanderers postponed

PUBLISHED: 11:47 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 01 October 2019

Ireland call up... Alan Judge. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town's game against Wycombe Wanderers scheduled for Saturday, 12 October at Portman Road has been postponed because of Blues' international commitments.

A new date for the home fixture will be confirmed in due course.

There are no matches in the Premier League or Championship on the weekend of 12 and 13 October, but a full fixture list remains in place for League One and League Two.

But, Town have reached the three-player tipping point that allows the Club to request for the EFL fixture to be postponed. This has been processed and accepted.

Anthony Georgiou, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until January, has been called up to Cyprus' squad for European Championship qualifiers, while Armando Dobra has been selected in Albania's U19 squad.

And earlier today Alan Judge was called up for Republic of Ireland's Euro qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland.

England U20s also have two fixtures this month, with Blues midfielders Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes both in contention for a call-up to the Young Lions squad.

Following this month's round of international fixtures, Town's trip to Oxford on 16 November also clashes with an international week.

