‘We’re ready to go’ - Town eager to get back to training

Ipswich Town are ready to return to training as soon as they get the green light from the EFL.

Like the rest of League One, the Blues are currently not allowed to train while the EFL await the outcome of discussions over how to end the season.

Clubs are expected to vote on the matter next week, with the options being continuing the season behind closed doors or ending the campaign now and adopting the EFL recommended framework which would see a points per game average decide final positions in the table. The top two would be promoted, with third to sixth featuring in the play-offs and the bottom three relegated.

Town, in tenth spot, would not be included in either that scenario, or an alternative framework being put forward by Tranmere, which could see the play-offs expanded.

But Lee O’Neill, Town’s general manager of football operations, said the club’s players and staff are raring to go.

“If we get the green light to carry on with the season, we will be ready to go straight away,” he told the club website.

“We can deliver phase one of a return to training in line with all the guidelines. Players will arrive at Playford Road in their kit and be directed through a ‘one way system’ to be tested for their temperature and other medical requirements.

“There will be no close contact between anyone; it will be social distancing at all times and small groups working far apart. Players will drive straight home after training and wash their own kit.

“Everything is in place for phase one return and while we have looked at what is required going forward and are confident we can meet all the protocols, there is no point in actively moving in that direction until a decision is made on whether our season will continue or not.”