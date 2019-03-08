Poll

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Hull interested in Edwards

Gwon Edwards in action against Hull City this season. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Hull City are interested in signing Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards, according to transfer website HITC.

Gwion Edwards scored six goals and produced three assists in his debut season for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller Gwion Edwards scored six goals and produced three assists in his debut season for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Edwards, 26, arrived at Portman Road in a £700k deal from League One side Peterborough United this season.

The Welshman - who arrived as a left-winger but ended up playing the whole season on the right - has had a mixed debut campaign at Championship level.

His direct running and tenacity off the ball excited fans early on, but his form dipped after Paul Lambert replaced Paul Hurst in the hot-seat before a groin problems kept him sidelined for a spell.

The former Swansea youngster's displays improved towards the end of the season and he ended up as the club's joint top-scorer with six goals, alongside Freddie Sears, also providing three assists.

Contracted for another year (with the club holding the option to extend that by a further 12 months), it would seem unlikely that Town would want to part with a player who has recently shone in the third-tier.

The Blues aren't exactly well stocked with wide men either, with Jack Lankester, Danny Rowe and Jordan Roberts the only other options at present.

On the flip side, Town are set to lose around £9m in revenue by dropping into League One and Lambert may want to raise funds in order to bring in the players he wants.

Hull City, who finished 12th in the Championship this season, are braced to lose star man Jarrod Bowen this summer as a number of Premier League clubs circle.