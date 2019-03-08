Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

‘We want to go one step further next year’ - Baby Blues boss Atay on Premier Cup exit

PUBLISHED: 15:50 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 14 March 2019

Joint U18s managers Adem Atay and Kieron Dyer Picture: ROSS HALLS

Joint U18s managers Adem Atay and Kieron Dyer Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town Under-18 coach Adem Atay was not too downcast after seeing his side lose to an injury time goal in the KBB NEFF Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final.

Atay, who was in charge of the Town youngsters along with ex-England international Kieron Dyer, saw his side lose 2-1 to Leiston at Felixstowe & Walton United FC on Wednesday.

Atay said afterwards: “First and foremost we want our boys to be exposed to these types of games and a different style of football.

“There were some really good individual performances. Leiston had the best chances in the game, but we played the better style of football – we just didn’t create enough good chances.

“After equalising it was disappointing they scored a last-minute winner, just like they did last year, but we wish Leiston, who have several of our ex-Academy and Youth team players, all the best for the final.”

MORE: ‘We need to be more ruthless’ - Leiston boss Boardley on cup win

Ipswich grew more into the game after the opening half-an-hour when Leiston could have scored more than once.

Atay continued: “We showed a little bit of experience, but we want to expose our players to situations like that as they have to learn to be at it from the start, because if you don’t you can be a goal or two behind before you know it.

“We did settle into the game and were good in possession until the final third, but we spoke to them at half time about that.

“In the second half we allowed them with one pass to have an open goal, which we cleared off the line, but otherwise I thought we deserved our equaliser.

“Towards the end both teams were tiring and the quality went down and when the board for four extra minutes went up I thought we would see it out.

“So it is disappointing to lose as every game we play we want to win, but it is also a learning experience which will stand them in good stead in the future.

“We like playing in this competition and we will be entering it again next year and trying to go one step further.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Further verdicts in Tavis trial as one cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Big interview: Cole Skuse on ‘surreal’ relegation fight, why pay cuts would be fair and the future for him and Chambers

Cole Skuse on the bench at Bristol City. Photo: Pagepix

‘The kids aren’t that bright’: Teen vandals break into asbestos-filled care home

Vandals have smashed numerous windows at the former site of Shaftesbury Court Care Home, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr.

Teenager who feared she would never sing again to perform at concert

Molly with members of the Upbeat Contemporary Choir Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists