Tractor Girls put five past AFC Basildon to progress to the second round of the FA Cup

Town players celebrate Natasha Thomas goal as the Blues beat AFC Basildon 5-0 in the first round of the FA Cup Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town Women booked their place in the second-round of the Women's FA Cup after seeing off divisional rivals AFC Basildon 5-0 at the Goldstar Ground, writes Kieren Standley

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Town Women progress to the second round of the FA Cup, after beating AFC Basildon 5-0 at The Goldstar Ground Photo: ROSS HALLS Ipswich Town Women progress to the second round of the FA Cup, after beating AFC Basildon 5-0 at The Goldstar Ground Photo: ROSS HALLS

Paige Peake gave the Tractor Girls the lead with a stunning free-kick before goals from Zoe Cossey, Abbie Lafayette, Sophie Peskett and Natasha Thomas confirmed the Blues' place in the hat.

Town were in control from the very start, with Amanda Crump and Anna Grey both squandering early chances to put the Blues ahead. However, the deadlock was soon broken as Town were awarded a free-kick in a dangerous area following a clumsy foul on Molly Sutherland. England U18 international Peake stepped up and unleashed a sensational strike into the top-left corner, giving Charlotte Bolland absolutely no chance.

The chances continued to stack up and it wasn't long before Ipswich had their second. After catching Cerys Adams in possession, Peskett drove towards goal before rounding the stranded Bolland and sliding into an open net. Thomas was next to go close but the in-form Town forward soon atoned for her miss as she made it 3-0 moments later. Peskett's cross caused a mix-up between Bolland and Holly Turner, resulting in Thomas' chest towards goal rolling into an open net. Thomas, however, made sure the ball had crossed the line by smashing the ball home.

The second-half went a bit flat but Town continued to have the upper hand. Only half-chances were created until Thomas saw her header well saved at close-range following another dangerous corner from Peake. Basildon had failed to test Nikita Runnacles in the Town net despite an improvement in their performance and the Essex side were soon punished further as Town found a fourth goal. Peake's corner once again caused havoc in the area, allowing Lafayette to turn home unmarked at the back-post.

Town players celebrate Sophie Peskett's goal during their 5-0 win over AFC Basildon in the first round of the FA Cup Photo: ROSS HALLS Town players celebrate Sophie Peskett's goal during their 5-0 win over AFC Basildon in the first round of the FA Cup Photo: ROSS HALLS

The Tractor Girls netted their fifth and final goal two minutes from time as two substitutes combined. Ellie Rossiter cut inside before playing into the path of Cossey, who touched back inside before firing a thunderous strike past Bolland and into the middle of the net from just inside the area.

The result sees Town into the second-round of the Women's FA Cup, with the draw taking place live on Talksport 2 at 4:30pm this afternoon (Monday 11th November).

The Tractor Girls return to action this Sunday away to AFC Kesgrave in the second-round of the Suffolk FA Women's Cup. Kick-off 2:30pm.

Town: Runnacles (GK), Peake, Cooper, Hubbard, Wilson, Lafayette, Sutherland (Dunn), Crump (c), Peskett (Cossey), Grey (Rossiter), Thomas. Unused: Jackson (GK), Biggs, Pannifer. Att: 175