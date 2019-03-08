Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Thomas hits a brace as Tractor Girls edge Denham dogfight

PUBLISHED: 11:21 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 25 March 2019

Toni-Anne Wayne celebrates with fellow goalscorer Natasha Thomas Picture: ROSS HALLS

Toni-Anne Wayne celebrates with fellow goalscorer Natasha Thomas Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

National League Division One South East

Denham United 1

Ipswich Town 3

Natasha Thomas netted twice as Ipswich Town Women finally secured their first league victory of 2019 with a dogged 3-1 victory over struggling Denham United at The Den on Sunday. Toni-Anne Wayne was also on target for the Tractor Girls in a hard-fought affair.

Ipswich Town players celebrate Natasha Thomas's opening goal Picture: ROSS HALLSIpswich Town players celebrate Natasha Thomas's opening goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Town took the lead with perhaps the quickest goal in the club’s history as Thomas raced to press the Denham backline straight from the kickoff and caught Kara Howes in possession before taking a touch inside and curling into the far corner.

Natasha Thomas scored twice as Town Women won 3-1 at Denham Picture: ROSS HALLSNatasha Thomas scored twice as Town Women won 3-1 at Denham Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich continued to pile on the pressure but the inability to assert their dominance would soon be punished as Denham drew level. Lauren Cox crossed from the right and her delivery wasn’t dealt with by Harriet Petley, allowing Kayleigh Currivan to nod home the loose ball from six-yards.

Kayleigh Currivan equalises for Denham Picture: ROSS HALLSKayleigh Currivan equalises for Denham Picture: ROSS HALLS

The equaliser didn’t phase Town as they continued to push forward in search of another goal but were frustrated as two goals were ruled out for offside. However, Denham could have found themselves in front in the closing stages of the first-half but Sian Fagg denied Cox one-on-one. Ipswich did ensure they headed into the break in front with just seconds remaining as Paige Wakefield threaded the ball through the eye of a needle to Wayne, who took the ball past the stranded Denham keeper’ Lizzie Rose and slotted into an open net.

Joe Sheehan secured his first league win as manager against Denham Picture: ROSS HALLSJoe Sheehan secured his first league win as manager against Denham Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich found themselves immediately under pressure after the restart as Fagg was called into early action, denying a headed chance from a deep free-kick.

Sian Fagg made her 100th Town appearance in the 3-1 win over Denham Picture: ROSS HALLSSian Fagg made her 100th Town appearance in the 3-1 win over Denham Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Town stopper, who was making her 100th appearance for the club, was busy for a large spell as the hosts continued to threaten in behind. Currivan found herself through on goal on a couple of occasions but Fagg was proving a force to be reckoned with and was alert off her line to thwart the chances.

Charlotte Kellett came close to scoring after coming off the bench Picture: ROSS HALLSCharlotte Kellett came close to scoring after coming off the bench Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich themselves were still carving out opportunities and could have secured the points with fifteen minutes to go as substitute Charlotte Kellett broke through on goal but her effort was well tipped over the bar by Rose.

Natasha Thomas celebrates her second goal Picture: ROSS HALLSNatasha Thomas celebrates her second goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Tractor Girls finally put the game to bed two minutes from time with a touch of controversy. Thomas bullied her way into the area before clinically beating Rose at her near post but the Denham bench were incensed that a foul against Emma Kern in the build up wasn’t given. Despite strong contention from the technical area, the officials waved away the appeals and Town secured the three points.

Town XI: Fagg (c), Ball, Arnoup (Cage), Petley, Pannifer, Wakefield (Kellett), Flatt, Welton (Box), Nash, Thomas, Wayne. Unused: Clarke.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Take care extra in spring weather, motorcyclists urged

Police in Suffolk want to bring the number of motorcycle deaths in the county down to zero. Courses are run from the Martlesham police headquarters on Friday nights and Saturdays Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Respect and gratitude’ theme to mental health staff awards night

NSFT Awards 2019. Celebrations at the NSFT Putting People First Staff Awards 2019. Photo: NSFT

Drivers caught in delays after EIGHT vehicle crash on A12

The crash caused delays on the A12 between Marks Tey and Kelvedon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Midfielder Bishop on the prospect of a ‘game-changing’ pre-season

Teddy Bishop is looking back to his best after a few tough years. Photo: Steve Waller

Take a look at the party-goers of Carbon

Where you partying in Carbon on Saturday 23 March? Picture: LICKLIST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists