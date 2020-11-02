E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Tractor Girls beat Canaries again to progress in FA Cup

02 November, 2020 - 15:00
Sophie Peskett celebrates her goal in the Blues 3-1 win at Norwich in the FA Cup Picture: Ross Halls

Sophie Peskett celebrates her goal in the Blues 3-1 win at Norwich in the FA Cup Picture: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town progressed into the first round proper of the Women’s FA Cup after claiming their fourth successive East Anglian derby win with a 3-1 victory over Norwich City at The Nest on Sunday.

Eloise King celebrates the full-time whistle as the Blues progress to the next round of the FA Cup Picture: Ross Halls

Eloise King, Sophie Peskett and Paige Peake were all on target as the Tractor Girls once again claimed the bragging rights against their local rivals.

MORE: ‘Winning at Sunderland would be a huge statement,’ says Town defender Ward

Town nearly scored directly from the kick-off as Peake took aim in blustery conditions, but her powerful strike glided just over the bar. However, two minutes later the deadlock was broken as the Blues continued their recent streak of scoring early goals.

Eloise King celebrates her goal with Anna Grey and Sophie Peskett in the Blues 3-1 win at Norwich in the FA Cup Picture: Ross Halls

After a neat interchange involving several Town players, Eva Hubbard released Anna Grey down the left, whose low delivery was turned home inside the six-yard box by King.

Town came incredibly close to doubling their advantage midway through the half but the Canaries were bailed out by the woodwork after Peake slammed a dangerous free-kick off the crossbar from just outside the area.

MORE: ‘The first one is always the hardest to get’ - Hawkins confident more goals will come after Crewe winner

Town Women players celebrate one of the three goals as Town beat Norwich in the FA Cup Picture: Ross Halls

However, the hosts’ luck would soon run out as the Tractor Girls hit a quick-fire double. First, after some great play in midfield, King played an intricate reverse ball into the path of Peskett, who raced through on goal and slotted into the far corner.

Next, Norwich gave away another dangerous free-kick within shooting range as Natasha Thomas was brought down heavily. Peake stepped up and added another sensational free-kick to her impressive highlight reel as she whipped the ball over the head of the well-beaten Ellie-Rai Quinn-Nicholls.

The second-half started incredibly slow as both sides battled the increasingly difficult conditions and tried to get things going. Town had a great chance to extend their cushion ten minutes after the restart but Thomas saw her header saved by Quinn-Nicholls after meeting Peake’s dangerous corner. Soon after, the game went flat with neither side threatening to add to the scoring.

Sophie Peskett celebrates her goal with Anna Grey in the Blues 3-1 win at Norwich in the FA Cup Picture: Ross Halls

MORE: North Stander: Despite our great start, the ultimate test awaits tomorrow night

Georgia Allen had the best chance for Town during a quiet period in the game but her shot was blocked behind for a corner. From that resulting corner, Norwich capitalised on a lapse in concentration and gave themselves a lifeline with 15 minutes remaining. Keunna Dill broke through on goal and duly obliged by slotting past the helpless Lucy Williamson.

Dill’s goal marked the first time the Tractor Girls have conceded in six games so far this season.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

